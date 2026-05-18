Championship teams often talk about chemistry, sacrifice and trust inside the locker room. In Oklahoma City, those bonds now come with luxury watches, designer fashion and custom golf sets. Fresh off winning his second straight NBA MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surprised the entire Oklahoma City Thunder roster with expensive personalised gifts, reminding why many around the league see the Thunder as more than just another young contender chasing a title.

With the Thunder preparing for another difficult Western Conference finals battle against the San Antonio Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander turned what could have been a routine MVP celebration into a major locker-room moment. The All-Star guard reportedly handed out luxury packages that included Burberry trench coats, perfumes, golf bags, clubs and the latest iPhones to teammates and staff.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates MVP with luxury NBA gifts

Inside the customised gift boxes was one item that especially caught the attention of NBA fans online. Every Thunder player reportedly received an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch worth around a whopping $32,000 each, pushing the total value of the gifts into extraordinary territory. “Thank you guys, for everything,” SGA told the entire OKC team.

Last year, after winning his first MVP trophy, Gilgeous-Alexander gifted Rolex watches to teammates. This time, he raised the stakes again with even more lavish rewards as Oklahoma City enters another deep playoff run. Players responded by wearing shirts celebrating his back-to-back MVP win.

Thunder title hopes grow as dynasty talk begins

After winning the NBA championship last season, many now believe Oklahoma City could become the league's next dynasty in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the biggest reason for that belief. He once again finished among the NBA's top scorers and helped the Thunder secure the West's number one seed for a third straight season. Last year, he also won Finals MVP during Oklahoma City's championship run, joining stars like LeBron James and Michael Jordan in rare company. Oklahoma City still has to get past the San Antonio Spurs, a team that has troubled them this season.