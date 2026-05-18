The pressure around the Oklahoma City Thunder has only grown over the past few months. After winning the NBA title last season, expectations quickly shifted from breakthrough success to proving they could stay on top. On Sunday, that belief in Oklahoma City's rise received another massive boost when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was officially crowned the NBA's Most Valuable Player for a second straight year.

The award arrived at a crucial moment for the Thunder, who are preparing to open the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The win adds to the pressure of a postseason run that's already carrying championship expectations, especially with rising star Victor Wembanyama waiting on the other side.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA MVP race again

While league conversation this season often centred around the dominance of Nikola Jokic and the rapid rise of Wembanyama, voters ultimately leaned heavily toward Gilgeous-Alexander's consistency and leadership. The Thunder guard collected 83 first-place votes from journalists and broadcasters across North America, comfortably finishing ahead of Jokic and Wembanyama in the final standings.

The 27-year-old becomes one of only 14 players in NBA history to secure consecutive MVP awards. The achievement places him alongside names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry,

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Post announcement, Gilgeous-Alexander shifted attention back toward his teammates. With Oklahoma City preparing for another deep playoff battle, his focus stayed firmly on the locker room rather than individual recognition. “Hard work obviously, not being satisfied, but the other guys in the room really having my back, night-in, night-out,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Amazon Prime when asked for the secret to his repeat success. “It's a long season, full of ups and downs, injuries, things like that. So those guys, just tying their boots up and going to war every night for me and with me -- I wouldn't have won 64 games without them.”

He continued, “We have so much fun together. The NBA at times can seem like a business and a job, but these guys really make it seem just like fun and what it was like when I played basketball at just a young age. I think that's why the rest of the guys and I have had success.”

Thunder title hopes grow as Spurs series begins

Oklahoma City's regular season dominance was driven largely by Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers. He averaged 31.1 points and 6.6 assists while leading the Thunder to a 64-18 finish and the top seed in the Western Conference. His MVP also continues the NBA's recent run of international winners, with the last American-born MVP being James Harden in 2018. Attention now turns to the playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder begin the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.