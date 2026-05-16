Dillon Brooks and the Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly back in the middle of NBA drama after a viral interview clip sparked major reactions online. During a recent conversation shared by Fullcourtpass, the Phoenix Suns forward surprisingly named Jarred Vanderbilt when asked to identify a “dumb NBA player.” The comment immediately spread across social media and created debate among Lakers fans. Some saw it as disrespect, while others believed Brooks was actually praising Vanderbilt's untapped potential. The timing also made things more interesting after both teams were recently swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks Explains Jarred Vanderbilt's Comments After Viral Lakers' Interview Moment

When Dillon Brooks was asked to name a “dumb NBA player,” he answered quickly by saying, “Jarred Vanderbilt. One of the Lakers.” The room reacted instantly, especially because Brooks has built a reputation around controversial moments and emotional rivalries throughout his NBA career.

Brooks later explained what he meant. He said, “Yeah, he plays for the Lakers. But he's like a rebounder, can't shoot. He got a long arm. Defense.” Then he added, “I just think he's got way more potential, he's not untapping.” That final line changed how many fans viewed the interview clip online.

Jarred Vanderbilt remained an important defensive piece for the Lakers this season despite coming off the bench most nights. He averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 65 games while bringing hustle and energy every night. Still, Brooks' latest comments added another layer to the growing Lakers and Suns tension heading into next season.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Dillon Brooks After Lakers And Thunder Playoff Elimination

Dillon Brooks' rivalry with LeBron James has followed him from Memphis to Phoenix, and the latest playoff storyline only added more fuel. Even after the Suns were eliminated by Oklahoma City, Brooks still found a way to place himself near the Lakers conversation once again.

According to reports, Brooks attended Game 4 between the Lakers and Thunder and sat courtside during Los Angeles' elimination game. Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley strongly criticized the move and called Brooks' actions “corny” while discussing the situation publicly after the game.

The irony behind the entire situation is difficult to ignore. Oklahoma City swept Phoenix in the first round before eliminating the Lakers in the semifinals. Yet instead of the focus staying on basketball, another Brooks versus Lakers storyline has already taken over headlines. With emotions clearly building again, the next Suns and Lakers matchup may already feel personal before the season even begins.