The 2026 NBA Finals got off to a dramatic start on Wednesday night, but not everything that happened in Game 1 was about basketball. While the New York Knicks stunned the San Antonio Spurs with a comeback victory and Victor Wembanyama continued to shine under the spotlight, one fan suddenly became part of the story for all the wrong reasons. The fan ran onto the court during the game in an attempt to take a selfie with Wembanyama, triggering a swift response from security and later the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Target Of Courtside Stunt

The incident happened during the third quarter of Game 1 in San Antonio. As the game kept going, a fan made his way onto the court and walked right up to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, as if he was after that quick snap selfie.

Security personnel moved in fast and got the individual out before the situation could really escalate. The fan was arrested at the arena, and the brief interruption did little to slow down the action on the floor as the Knicks eventually secured a 105-95 win over the Spurs.

The NBA responded shortly after the game. In a statement, the league announced that the fan had been identified and banned from all NBA arenas for life. The league also revealed that another individual received a lifetime ban for his role in the incident.

The NBA did not provide details about the second person's involvement. However, the decision showed that league officials viewed the matter as a serious breach of security during one of the biggest events of the basketball season.

Jalen Brunson incident also under NBA review

The court invasion was not the only fan-related issue from Game 1. According to sports reporter Chris Haynes, two courtside spectators allegedly directed vulgar and profane comments toward Knicks star Jalen Brunson during the game. After the final buzzer, Brunson reportedly spoke with crew chief Scott Foster about the situation.

The exact remarks have not been publicly disclosed, but the NBA has opened a review into the matter.

Fan incidents are rare during the NBA Finals, which is why they often receive immediate attention from the league. One of the most notable examples came in 2019 when Mark Stevens was suspended for one year and fined $500,000 after pushing Kyle Lowry during the Finals.

With the Knicks and Spurs now in the spotlight for the title series, the NBA is expected to keep watching both situations very closely. The league has, again and again, said it really cares about player safety and security, too, mainly during those high profile playoffs games, when everything feels a bit more intense.