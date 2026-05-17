For weeks, fans had been wondering why Megan Thee Stallion suddenly disappeared from social media following her abrupt exit from Moulin Rouge! on Broadway and the intense attention surrounding her breakup from NBA champion Klay Thompson. The rapper had stayed unusually quiet after accusing the NBA star of cheating, leaving fans speculating about how she was handling the breakup away from the spotlight.

On Friday, Megan finally returned online with a far calmer and more personal update that immediately drew attention across music and entertainment circles. Instead of addressing the relationship drama, Megan shifted the focus towards healing, nostalgia and the simple routines helping her reset emotionally. Speaking to her millions of Instagram followers from home, the Grammy winner revealed she had reunited with her pets and was embracing downtime after the emotional chaos surrounding Broadway, celebrity headlines and constant public scrutiny.

Megan Thee Stallion turns to anime after Klay Thompson breakup

Longtime fans already know Megan's connection to anime runs deep, but this time the conversation carried a more emotional tone. While relaxing at home with her pets, the rapper explained that revisiting familiar shows had become part of her recovery process after an exhausting few weeks. “What's up y'all? It's your girl Megan Thee Stallion AKA the Hot Girl coach,” the rapper told followers before jokingly introducing her pets as her “sons.”

“So finally, after Broadway, I am home and I am ready to have some me time,” she shared while discussing the one question fans kept asking her outside theatres during her Broadway run: what she is currently watching.

Megan admitted she was craving comfort and familiarity. Her latest watchlist includes anime series she has loved for years, including Black Clover and Inuyasha. “Right now, on my downtime, I'm definitely feeling nostalgic. I'm feeling like I need a little bit of magic back,” she reflected. “So I think I'm finna start rewatching Black Clover... I'm definitely gonna start rewatching Inuyasha again, because it makes me feel like I'm at home.”

She also mentioned classics like Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Yu Yu Hakusho, once again reminding fans how openly she embraces anime culture compared to many mainstream artists.

Klay Thompson breakup still hangs over Megan's latest update

Even though Megan avoided directly discussing Thompson, the timing of her return did not go unnoticed online. The rapper has largely remained out of public view ever since the breakup became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories linked to the NBA offseason. Thompson's name remains heavily tied to NBA headlines, while Megan's massive global audience keeps every personal update under intense scrutiny. For now, judging by her latest update, anime marathons, pets and calm nights at home may be exactly how she plans to spend the beginning of hot girl summer.