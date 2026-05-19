For long stretches on Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked ready to protect home court and continue their march toward another NBA Finals appearance. Instead, the night slowly turned into a reminder of just how quickly Victor Wembanyama is changing the balance of power in the Western Conference. The 22-year-old delivered the best playoff performance of his young career, dragging the San Antonio Spurs through two overtimes and into a massive 122-115 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The performance became one of the biggest NBA playoff moments of the season. Wembanyama finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 49 exhausting minutes on the road. His late three-pointer in the first overtime kept San Antonio alive, while a powerful dunk in the closing moments of double overtime finally sealed the result against the defending champions.

Victor Wembanyama joins NBA legends with 40-20 playoff game

The stat line alone was enough to push Wembanyama into rare NBA territory. According to Stathead, he became the youngest player in league history to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game in the playoffs. Even more impressively, he joined a tiny group of basketball legends to reach those numbers during the conference finals or later. The only other names on that list are Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

With the Thunder crowd trying to lift Oklahoma City late in overtime, Victor Wembanyama kept responding under pressure. Even with multiple defenders around him in the closing minutes, he stayed calm and continued making big plays.

“He has a rare desire to step into every moment that's in front of him,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “He's showed in his three years in a lot of different situations and a lot of different circumstances that he is going to attack those moments."

Spurs gain huge NBA playoff edge after stealing home-court advantage

The result completely changes the feel of the Western Conference Finals heading into Game 2. Oklahoma City entered the series as favourites after another dominant regular season and deep postseason push led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But losing home court immediately increases pressure on the Thunder heading into the next playoff battle.

For San Antonio, the win strengthens growing belief that the franchise may already have its next generational superstar capable of leading a title race for years. Wembanyama's development has moved far faster than many expected.