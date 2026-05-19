The NBA's biggest individual award should have been a major television moment for fans waiting to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander officially crowned MVP on NBA on Prime. Instead, much of the conversation shifted toward frustration over how the result leaked hours before the scheduled announcement. Veteran NBA reporter Shams Charania revealed the winner nearly half a day early, triggering backlash across social media and sparking criticism from players, including Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

While many fans already expected Gilgeous-Alexander to secure his second straight MVP award after another dominant season, critics argued that the leak removed suspense from one of the league's biggest postseason events. It also raised larger questions about the NBA's relationship with insiders, television partners and media control at a time when the league continues pushing for bigger broadcast audiences and stronger global engagement.

Draymond Green calls NBA MVP leak “pathetic”

Green did not hide his frustration when discussing the situation on his show. The Warriors forward argued that the NBA allowed one of its most important announcements to lose impact by letting the result become public before the official reveal. “I think the NBA has to do something about that. Like, ultimately, you're the NBA. You control the media. Like, yeah, Shams is an NBA reporter with ESPN, who is a partner of the NBA. To tweet at 6:00 in the morning who the NBA MVP is, it's actually embarrassing,” the Golden State Warriors veteran said.

For Green, the issue was not about one leaked award. He believes it reflects poorly on the league's organisation and damages the value of moments the NBA spends heavily promoting. “It makes our league look like we have no organization. It makes our league look like it's child's play,” he continued. “Like, we can't hold the winner of the most prestigious individual award in the NBA? We can't hold those results until it's actually time to be announced? That was a little disappointing.”

He also questioned why the reveal happened before the planned broadcast. “There's no way that can happen. If there's supposed to be an announcement on Amazon Prime Video, then the announcement has to happen on Amazon Prime.”

The controversy now leaves the NBA facing another offseason conversation about balancing insider reporting with protecting the drama and commercial value of its biggest league moments.