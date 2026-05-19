The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, but even before Game 1 begins, another battle has already started around the series. This time, it is not only about basketball. The Cavaliers are now trying to stop New York Knicks fans from taking over Rocket Arena after seeing how strongly New York supporters traveled during earlier playoff rounds. The organization has already placed ticket restrictions for Games 3, 4, and 6 as concerns continue growing around a possible Knicks-heavy crowd in Cleveland.

Cavaliers Place Ticket Restrictions As Knicks' Fans Prepare To Travel Again

According to the Cavaliers' official ticketing policy, some ticket purchases are now limited to fans with billing addresses from selected regions in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. The move is aimed at slowing down Knicks supporters from filling sections inside Rocket Arena during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Still, the restriction may only do so much. A large resale market remains active, meaning tickets can still reach Knicks fans through secondary sellers. The Knicks remain one of the NBA's biggest franchises, and their fanbase stretches far beyond New York. That reality already created problems for other teams earlier in the playoffs.

The warning signs were already visible in Philadelphia and Atlanta. Knicks fans packed opposing arenas throughout the postseason and even drowned out home crowds during key moments. Joel Embiid openly asked Philadelphia supporters not to sell tickets earlier in the playoffs. He said, “I have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like Philadelphia was Madison Square Garden East. We're going to need the support.” Now, Cleveland hopes to avoid the same situation before the series fully shifts home.

Knicks And Cavaliers Receive Major Playoff Warning After Spurs-Thunder Thriller

While Cleveland and New York focus on the East, another playoff battle suddenly grabbed the league's full attention Monday night. Deep in Oklahoma City, a dramatic double-overtime game quietly delivered a message every remaining contender probably noticed immediately. The pressure level around the NBA postseason has clearly changed.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals behind a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs star finished with 41 points and 24 rebounds, while rookie Dylan Harper added 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. Meanwhile, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled badly, shooting just 7-of-23 from the floor.

That result matters for the Cavaliers and Knicks because it showed how thin the margin now looks across the playoffs. Even with Alex Caruso scoring 31 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, the Thunder still fell short after 53 exhausting minutes. Every weakness is now getting exposed under pressure. For Cleveland and New York, the Eastern Conference Finals will not only decide who reaches the NBA Finals, it may also reveal which franchise is truly built to survive the league's rapidly changing future.