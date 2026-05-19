Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers are heading into one of their biggest offseasons in years. With Luka Doncic now becoming the center of the franchise, the Lakers are trying to build a stronger title-contending roster around him. But while trade rumors and free agency talks continue around the NBA, Reaves has quietly become one of the team's biggest priorities. Recent reports now suggest the Lakers guard could receive a massive new deal soon as rival executives continue viewing him as a player entering his prime years.

Lakers' Austin Reaves Receives Major $40M Contract Update As Rival Executives Praise His Value

The Lakers are expected to focus heavily on keeping Austin Reaves this offseason. According to The Athletic's Dan Woike and Sam Amick, rival NBA executives believe Reaves could command nearly $40 million per season because of his production, age, and the weak free-agent market this summer.

The report explained that teams around the league see Reaves as one of the few reliable guards available who is still entering his prime years. Reaves will turn 28 later this month, and several teams are expected to show interest if he becomes available. The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are viewed as possible competitors for Los Angeles.

Reaves, however, did not give a direct answer about his long-term future when speaking to reporters recently. He said, “I'm gonna be honest, I've been around for five years and you guys know me pretty well... I don't think about much. I take life day by day and I'm just blessed to play for this organization... I don't think about what I'm gonna do in the future.”

That situation now puts pressure on the Lakers front office led by Rob Pelinka. According to Silver Screen and Roll's Bryan Toporek, Los Angeles sees this offseason as a huge chance to build a true contender around Doncić. While the team has cap flexibility, the next major question is whether the Lakers focus fully on Reaves and role players or chase another superstar name.

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Luka Doncic's Fit Questioned As Lakers Continue Austin Reaves Planning

Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors continuing around the league, not everybody believes he would fit naturally with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in Los Angeles. The discussion started again after reports linked the Lakers to possible Giannis interest this summer.

According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive questioned whether targeting Antetokounmpo would match the Lakers' current timeline. The executive explained that the organization may now prefer building around younger players instead of constantly reshaping the roster.

“Luka Doncic is 27, he just turned 27. Austin Reaves is 27,” the executive told Deveney. “That's what they're looking for, guy in their early prime who can grow alongside those two.”

The executive also pointed toward Giannis entering his early 30s while the Lakers continue planning around Doncic for the future. ESPN's Bobby Marks additionally reported that Los Angeles lacks enough draft picks and young trade assets for a major Giannis move right now.

That leaves the Lakers balancing two important decisions this offseason. One involves keeping Austin Reaves on a long-term contract, while the other centers around whether the franchise continues chasing another superstar. Either way, how Los Angeles handles the next few months could shape Luka Doncic's future with the organization for years.