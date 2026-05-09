For all the conversations around the NBA's next generation, Friday night in Minneapolis felt like a warning shot to the rest of the league. Victor Wembanyama took over a playoff game and controlled the entire atmosphere of it, as the Spurs star dragged San Antonio to a massive 115-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a crucial postseason battle.



The result gave the San Antonio Spurs a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals and completely shifted the pressure onto Minnesota heading into Game 4. While the Timberwolves fought back repeatedly behind another explosive performance from Anthony Edwards, the night ultimately belonged to Wembanyama, whose combination of scoring, rim protection and fourth-quarter dominance produced one of the most devastating playoff displays seen in years.

Victor Wembanyama's historic NBA playoff performance powers Spurs past Timberwolves

By the final quarter, Minnesota looked exhausted trying to solve Wembanyama's reach around the basket. The 21-year-old finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks while shooting an absurd 13-for-18 from the field. More impressively, he delivered 16 points in the fourth quarter alone as San Antonio closed out the game after briefly letting the Timberwolves back into contention. The stat line placed Wembanyama into extremely rare NBA playoff company. Only Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had previously recorded at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a postseason game. Since blocks began officially being tracked during the 1974 playoffs, it has happened only nine times.

What made Victor Wembanyama's performance even more impressive was how efficient he was. None of the other NBA legends to record those numbers shot above 70 per cent from the field. Against one of the league's best defensive teams, Wembanyama dominated inside without forcing difficult shots and kept San Antonio's offence flowing smoothly. Anthony Edwards still delivered a strong performance for Minnesota with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Naz Reid added 18 points off the bench as the Timberwolves tried to fight back late, but the Spurs stayed in control during the biggest moments of the game.

Spurs title hopes rise as Timberwolves face growing playoff pressure

This performance also strengthened the feeling around the NBA that San Antonio's rebuild is moving faster than expected. Victor Wembanyama is no longer just seen as the future of the league. The Spurs are starting to look like a real threat in the Western Conference playoff race right now. For Minnesota, the pressure is growing before Game 4 on Sunday. The Timberwolves are facing a young Spurs team. Another loss would put Minnesota in a very difficult position and give San Antonio complete momentum in the series.