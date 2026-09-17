Caitlin Clark left the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final with gold, but Patrick Beverley believes she deserved more recognition. Team USA beat France 97-79 after falling 14 points behind, with Breanna Stewart earning the official tournament MVP award. Clark played only 13 minutes but scored 12 points and added three assists. Her biggest moment came just before halftime, when she hit a three-pointer to cut France's lead to two. Beverley later argued that Clark changed the game when she entered.

Patrick Beverley Puts Caitlin Clark At The Center Of USA's Comeback

Beverley, the former Lakers guard, discussed Clark's performance after the final and made it clear that he saw the game differently from the official awards. Speaking on his show, he accepted Stewart's recognition but said, “I might sound biased,” before explaining why Clark stood out to him.

His main point was about the way the game changed around Clark's minutes. France had taken control early and led by 14, but the USA cut the gap to 45-43 by halftime. Clark's buzzer-beating three was a key part of that comeback and gave the Americans a much-needed lift.

Beverley then focused on what he saw after Clark returned. “That game changed when Caitlin Clark got in,” he said. His view was simple: the impact of a player cannot always be judged by the final box score alone. That sets up the bigger question around Clark's limited role.

Breanna Stewart's MVP Night Keeps The Debate Clear

There was another side to the story, and the numbers make it easy to understand. Stewart finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds as Team USA completed its comeback. FIBA named her tournament MVP, while Jackie Young added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Clark's final line was still impressive for the time she received. She scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including two three-pointers, while adding three assists in 13 minutes. The USA then pulled away with a 30-12 third quarter and finished the night with its fifth straight World Cup title.

That is why Beverley's “snubbed” argument is a personal view, not an official result. Stewart earned the award after a 22-point, 10-rebound final and a strong tournament overall.