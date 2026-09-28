The Philadelphia 76ers' 2026 playoff run came to a disappointing end after they were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They could never find a way to beat the Knicks and could never build enough momentum in the series. The team went into the playoffs with hopes of a deep run, but those hopes were extinguished much sooner than anticipated.

The last game was another tough loss for the Sixers, who couldn't stop New York from dictating the game. The loss gave Philadelphia plenty to think about heading into the new campaign. Now the players and coaching staff need to focus on learning from the loss and coming back stronger.

LeBron James sends strong message to 76ers after playoff exit

LeBron James has been clear that he didn't join the Philadelphia 76ers to add another chapter to his career. James said at his first media availability with the team that he is disappointed with Philadelphia's playoff exit and added that the group has to be willing to put in the hard work. The Sixers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Talent is not going to be enough, James said, stating that they have to build the habits to be able to compete at the highest level.

“I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round. I know that for sure. Work needs to be done, and I'm ready to put the work in,” James said.

For context, the Sixers entered the postseason with hopes of making a deeper run, but they couldn't sustain their series against New York. The Knicks seized control of the matchup, dispatching Philadelphia in four games and sending the team into a pivotal offseason. For James, this was part of the reason he opted to join the franchise. James further said that part of the reason he came to Philadelphia is to help Joel Embiid win a championship.

Now, James is looking to the future and not to the loss. The Sixers have made a few changes to their roster in the offseason, adding James to team with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and trading for Jaylen Brown from Boston. That leaves Philadelphia with a very different group heading into the new season, but James has already admitted it will take time to put everything together. The 2026-27 season will open against the Knicks, setting up an immediate rematch with the team that ended the team's last playoff run.

Exploring LeBron James' move to the 76ers and the reasons behind his decision

LeBron James decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026 offseason. James officially joined the Philadelphia 76ers in July, signing a two-year deal. The four-time NBA champion said he had no idea about retiring before deciding. And finally, he decided to continue playing because he still wanted to go after another championship. As James enters his 24th NBA season, he said he thought he could help the Sixers become a championship team.

James had several reasons for choosing Philadelphia. He has a good rapport with Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, who helped recruit him, and the chance to play alongside Joel Embiid was a draw. Then Philly made another big move, trading for Jaylen Brown from Boston, giving James another veteran star to play with. James, Embiid, Maxey, and Brown are now part of a new group on the Sixers, a far different team than the one that finished last season.