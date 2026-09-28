Dennis Smith Jr. is back in the NBA picture, and Bam Adebayo is part of the reason this return feels familiar. The 28-year-old guard has agreed to join the Miami Heat after spending the past two seasons away from the league. Chris Haynes reported the agreement, with Smith's agent Daniel Hazan confirming the deal. Haynes also reported that Miami had been watching Smith closely throughout the summer. The deal is expected to be an Exhibit 10 contract, giving Miami a chance to keep his G League rights rather than promising him a regular-season roster spot.

Miami Heat Bring Dennis Smith Jr. Back Into NBA Picture

The move gives Smith another chance after his last NBA appearance came with the Brooklyn Nets in March 2024. He later joined Real Madrid in January 2025, but his stay lasted only four games before the club ended the agreement in February.

Smith then returned to the United States and played in the G League during the 2025-26 season. With the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 21 games. The Skyforce is Miami's G League affiliate, which helps explain why the Heat already know what Smith can bring.

There is one important detail. According to NBC Sports, Smith's Exhibit 10 deal is designed to keep his G League rights, and he is not expected to take part in Miami's training camp. If he stays with Sioux Falls for at least 60 days, he can also qualify for a bonus of up to $91,000.

Dennis Smith Jr. And Bam Adebayo Have A Long History

The Miami connection is not new for Smith. Years before either player reached the NBA, they were already sharing the court in North Carolina. Smith and Adebayo played together on the Team Loaded North Carolina AAU team, with their friendship dating back to their teenage years.

Smith spoke about the Heat on The OGs podcast hosted by former Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. He explained why Miami stood out to him, saying, “Miami obviously, Bam is here, that's a childhood friend. On top of that, being in Miami, I'm here during summertime. I come out here and get my work in; it's easy for me to not get overwhelmed when I'm in Miami.”

Smith was selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft, while Miami selected Adebayo 14th. Nearly a decade later, Smith is finally entering the Heat organization he once talked about joining. The NBA comeback is not guaranteed, but the connection with Adebayo has now become real.