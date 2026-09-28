Stephanie White's “humbled” comment did not sit well with Rachel DeMita after the Indiana Fever's Game 1 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana fell 102-85 on Sunday, leaving the Fever one loss away from elimination. After the game, White spoke about the experience her young players are gaining in the playoffs. Her choice of words quickly became the bigger talking point. “It's an experience. Certainly, there's no substitute for experience. Some of them got it a year ago. But oftentimes, you have to be humbled first. I mean, that's life, right? You don't always learn from the successes. You learn from being humbled,” White told reporters.

Stephanie White's “Humbled” Take After Fever's Game 1 Loss

DeMita did not hold back after hearing White's answer. The former college basketball player questioned why Indiana would need to go through that lesson with the Fever already facing a short three-game playoff series against Las Vegas.

“Have to be humbled???? in a 3-game series where your best chance of winning was to steal game 1????? I'm speechless,” DeMita wrote on X. Her reaction came shortly after the Fever were beaten by 17 points and moved into an elimination situation.

The Aces made the gap clear on the court. A'ja Wilson finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, while Jackie Young added 21 points and 10 assists. Indiana had 17 turnovers, which led to 28 Aces points. White pointed to those mistakes after the game.

The Fever still had some production from their main players, but not enough to match Las Vegas. Aliyah Boston scored 18 points, Caitlin Clark had 15 points and 10 assists, and Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. Mitchell also shot just 4-of-16 from the field.

Indiana Fever Face Elimination After Aces Put Them In Trouble

The loss also brought back concerns about Indiana's recent form. The Fever had already ended the regular season with a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx, then struggled again when the playoffs began. White now has very little time to make changes before Game 2.

DeMita also questioned White's rotations during the loss, while WNBA broadcaster Robin Lundberg raised concerns about Indiana's decisions and defensive problems. Those comments add another layer to the pressure around the Fever, but the immediate task is simple: win Tuesday or the season ends.

The WNBA confirmed that Game 2 will be played Tuesday in Indiana, with the Fever needing a victory to force a deciding Game 3 in Las Vegas. The Aces can advance with another win. For White and her players, the response now has to come on the court.