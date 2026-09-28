Ayesha Curry gave Stephen Curry another reason to remember that one basketball skill he still cannot master. The couple's latest joke started backstage at Broadway's Palace Theatre, where Ayesha took part in a flying harness session for The Lost Boys, A New Musical. Stephen quickly turned the moment into a joke on social media. The Warriors star shared the clip with the caption, “Still can't spin a basketball but can spin @ayeshacurry.” Ayesha was ready with an answer. She replied, “This is like when men say WE pushed for 12 hours I love you @stephencurry30 spin me whenever.”

Ayesha Curry Turns Stephen Curry's Broadway Joke Around

The exchange came after Ayesha went behind the scenes at the Palace Theatre and tried the flying equipment used in The Lost Boys. The Broadway musical, which opened on April 26, 2026, is co-produced by Ayesha and Stephen Curry.

Ayesha later shared the NBA's post on her Instagram Story and added another joke: “Using my core with all my might…but spin me @stephencurry30. I love you.” She also encouraged people to watch the musical, which is currently running at the Palace Theatre in New York.

The joke worked because Stephen has a long-running basketball problem of his own. Despite everything he can do with a basketball, spinning one on his finger has never been his strength. That old moment from Team USA's 2024 Olympic preparations gave Ayesha the perfect setup for her response.

Stephen Curry's Basketball Spinning Struggle Returns

The story goes back to July 2024, when NBA players preparing for the Paris Olympics were asked if they could spin a basketball on one finger. Stephen quickly admitted that he could not, even though several teammates showed they could do it.

“I can do a lot of things with a basketball,” Curry said. “That is the one thing that I cannot do.” He then called the problem embarrassing and admitted, “You got me nervous even thinking about spinning a ball on my finger.” The NBA video turned the unusual weakness into a memorable Team USA moment.

Now, more than two years later, that same joke has found a new setting. Ayesha was the one flying above the Broadway stage, but Stephen found a way to bring basketball into it. Her quick reply made sure the Warriors star did not get the final word.