William Kyle III and Cole Swider are back in the Los Angeles Lakers picture, giving the team two familiar faces as training camp gets closer. The Lakers signed both forwards to Exhibit 10 contracts while waiving guards Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross. The moves are part of the team's latest roster changes as it prepares for the 2026-27 season. Kyle is coming off his final college season at Syracuse, where his defense stood out, especially around the rim. Swider, meanwhile, already has NBA experience with the Lakers and has stayed connected to the organization through its G League and Summer League teams.

The timing also connects with what Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently said about the team's plans. Pelinka spoke about building more continuity and depth, with players who can develop together. Kyle and Swider now have another opportunity to prove they belong in that group.

Los Angeles Lakers Add William Kyle III And Cole Swider

William Kyle III and Cole Swider are getting another shot with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team signed both forwards to Exhibit 10 contracts on Sunday, September 27, while waiving guards Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross. The moves came just before Monday's Media Day.

Kyle, a 6-foot-9 forward, went undrafted in 2026 after finishing his college career at Syracuse. He started all 32 games last season and averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 2.5 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game.

Swider already knows the Lakers well. He spent the 2022-23 season with the team on a two-way contract and has also played in the Lakers' G League and Summer League systems. The 27-year-old spent last season with Anadolu Efes in Turkey, averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 21 games.

Rob Pelinka's Continuity Plan Fits The Latest Moves

These roster changes come at an interesting time for the Lakers. The team is preparing for training camp while also building its G League group, and Exhibit 10 contracts can give players a path toward the G League after camp.

Rob Pelinka recently explained why the Lakers are taking a different approach to roster building. “Yeah, I think we feel like this era is going to be an era of more continuity, and having depth was important,” Pelinka said at his preseason press conference.

Pelinka also pointed to the Lakers adding players around similar ages and career stages. “We felt like if we lined up a group of guys of like age and like career stage that we could give them a chance to grow and have continuity and get deeper,” he said.

Kyle and Swider now have another chance to show what they can do around the Lakers. Training camp begins Tuesday, September 29, while the team's first preseason game is scheduled for October 5 against the Sacramento Kings.