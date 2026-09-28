Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard helped the Atlanta Dream open the WNBA playoffs with a 92-77 win over the Washington Mystics. Hours later, Paige Bueckers watched the Golden State Valkyries run away from Dallas in a record-setting 104-80 victory. Howard led Atlanta with 26 points and five steals, while Reese had 13 points and 12 rebounds in her first playoff game. Golden State hit 18 three-pointers, tying its franchise record, as three players scored at least 20 points. The Associated Press covered both Game 1 results.

Rhyne Howard Leads Atlanta Dream Past Mystics

Atlanta did not have an easy start. The Dream trailed by 11 points before finding their rhythm after halftime. They scored 29 points in the third quarter and held Washington to 12, turning a five-point halftime deficit into control of the game.

Howard also gave fans one of the night's memorable moments. With 6:55 left in the fourth quarter, she lost a shoe while driving through contact from Cotie McMahon, yet still finished the layup. Allisha Gray scored 22 points, while Jordin Canada added 10 points and 11 assists.

Angel Reese made her playoff debut with a double-double despite shooting 4-of-15 from the field. Atlanta also forced 22 Washington turnovers and turned those mistakes into 27 points. The Dream now head to Washington for Game 2 on Wednesday with a chance to move on.

Golden State Valkyries Set New Scoring Mark

Golden State gave its home crowd plenty to celebrate in its first true playoff game at Chase Center. The Valkyries scored 37 points in the second quarter while Dallas managed only 11, sending Golden State into halftime with a 58-31 lead.

Cecilia Zandalasini scored 22 points, Gabby Williams had 20 and Tiffany Hayes added 21 off the bench. Paige Bueckers finished with 21 points and six rebounds for Dallas, shooting 9-of-10 from the field. “A 37-point quarter is insane work,” Bueckers said, according to the Associated Press.

Golden State finished with 104 points, its highest total in franchise history, while its 18 three-pointers matched the team record. The Valkyries also won the bench scoring battle 40-36. With both higher seeds taking Game 1, the opening night showed how quickly a playoff series can change when one team finds its rhythm.