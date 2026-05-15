Steve Kerr kept coaching championship basketball while quietly dealing with severe physical pain for more than a decade. The Golden State Warriors coach first injured his back during the 2015 NBA Finals, but the issue slowly became far more serious after surgery complications. According to ESPN reporter Wright Thompson, Kerr battled headaches, neck pain, and emotional stress while still leading one of basketball's biggest dynasties. Now, after years of uncertainty, the Warriors coach says the pain is finally starting to ease through a different kind of treatment.

Steve Kerr's Long Health Battle Began During Warriors' First NBA Championship Run

Steve Kerr's health problems started during Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At first, it looked like a normal back issue, but things became worse after surgery. ESPN's Wright Thompson reported that doctors believed a spinal fluid leak may have developed after the operation, causing intense headaches and neck pain.

Even with access to top medical care, Kerr continued struggling for years without finding complete relief. The Warriors coach kept working through championships, playoff runs, and constant pressure while quietly dealing with daily pain. Over time, he started believing the condition might never fully disappear despite surgeries, therapy sessions, and medical treatments.

Things changed this offseason during a vacation in France when Kerr listened to a podcast featuring psychotherapist Nicole Sachs. Her work on chronic pain reminded him of Pain Reprocessing Therapy developed by Alan Gordon. Thompson explained that both experts connected chronic pain with unresolved emotional stress, giving Kerr new hope after years of frustration.

Steve Kerr Chooses To Stay With Warriors After Serious Retirement Thoughts

Behind the scenes, Steve Kerr was also questioning whether his coaching journey with Golden State was reaching its end. The pressure of injuries, playoff losses, and emotional exhaustion slowly pushed him toward retirement discussions. For months, Kerr and his wife, Margot, privately debated whether the 2025-26 season should become his final year coaching the Warriors.

According to ESPN, Kerr seriously considered stepping away after Golden State's playoff loss and Stephen Curry's injury concerns. “My wife and I have been talking about it a lot,” said Steve Kerr, Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors. “When Steph Curry and Draymond Green leave, the franchise deserves a clean start.” Still, a dramatic play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers changed his outlook again.

That emotional postseason atmosphere reminded Kerr why he still loved coaching. Soon after, he signed a multi-year extension with the Warriors and remained the NBA's highest-paid coach. “This organization has meant so much to me,” Kerr said. After 11 difficult years balancing pain, pressure, and uncertainty, Kerr's decision showed just how deeply connected he still feels to Golden State's future.