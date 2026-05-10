Doubts around the future of the Golden State Warriors grew louder after a disappointing season ended without a playoff spot, but the franchise has now made its biggest offseason decision. Steve Kerr is staying in the Bay Area after agreeing to a new two-year contract extension with Golden State, ending weeks of speculation about whether one of the NBA's most successful coaching partnerships had finally reached its natural conclusion.

The new agreement, as reported in ESPN and The Athletic, keeps Kerr alongside Stephen Curry as the Warriors attempt to reopen their championship window after another frustrating campaign. Golden State finished 37-45 and failed to reach the playoffs following a play-in defeat against the Phoenix Suns, creating serious questions about the roster, the team's direction and Kerr's long-term future with the organisation.

Steve Kerr's Warriors return keeps Stephen Curry era alive after tough NBA Season

While contract negotiations stretched across multiple weeks, reports suggested the discussions focused more on the franchise's basketball direction than financial details. Kerr earned $17.5 million this season and will reportedly continue as the NBA's highest-paid coach on an annual basis. The extension follows several conversations between Kerr, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. as the organisation weighed its next steps after another inconsistent year. Missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons intensified pressure on a team that once dominated the league.

Kerr himself admitted after the season that the possibility of leaving had crossed his mind. Reflecting on Golden State's play-in loss, he acknowledged how quickly things can change in the NBA coaching world. “I still love coaching, but I ‌get it,” Kerr had told reporters. “These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it's time for new blood and new ideas.”

The Warriors superstar remains central to Golden State's plans, and Kerr openly admitted he had no interest in coaching another NBA team. “That's part of the equation,” he said. “I don't want to walk away from Steph. I'm definitely not going and coaching somewhere else next year in ⁠the NBA. I would never walk away from Steph. But ⁠all this stuff has to be aligned and right. Those are all discussions that will be had.”

Warriors face major offseason after Steve Kerr decision

Keeping Kerr in place does not suddenly erase Golden State's problems heading into the offseason. The Warriors still need roster upgrades, younger rotation depth and more consistency around Curry if they want to return to the Western Conference title race. Still, Kerr's return brings stability to a franchise entering an important transition period. Since taking over in 2014, he has delivered four NBA championships and helped shape one of basketball's defining dynasties.