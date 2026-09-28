Robin Lundberg had one simple question after the Indiana Fever were beaten 102-85 by the Las Vegas Aces. “How is that possible?” The WNBA analyst was reacting to a defensive performance that left Indiana struggling to slow down Las Vegas or stop A'ja Wilson. The loss also continued a rough stretch for the Fever since the FIBA Women's World Cup break. Indiana had already dropped games to Washington and Minnesota before entering the playoffs. Against Las Vegas, those same defensive problems showed up again, only this time on the biggest stage.

Robin Lundberg Calls Out Indiana Fever's Defensive Problems

“The Fever look like a mess since the FIBA break. I don't know what happened there. How is that possible?” Lundberg said in a video shared on X. He then questioned how Indiana could look so different after playing well before the break.

The numbers from Game 1 made his concern easy to understand. Las Vegas shot 59.4% from the field and 47.4% from three-point range. The Fever also committed 16 turnovers, which the Aces turned into 28 points. Indiana never found a steady answer defensively.

A'ja Wilson caused the biggest trouble. She finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 15-of-19 from the field. Aliyah Boston had 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, but she eventually fouled out while trying to handle Wilson.

Stephanie White And Caitlin Clark Address Fever's Struggles

Stephanie White did not hide her disappointment after the game. The Fever coach said Indiana showed urgency only at times and gave credit to Las Vegas for understanding what the playoff moment required. “Give Vegas credit. They're defending champions for a reason,” White said.

Caitlin Clark was even more direct when asked to grade Indiana's defense. “An F,” Clark said. She also said the team's offensive actions were sloppy and that nobody was getting an easier open look. Clark finished with 15 points and 10 assists, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The problem now goes beyond one bad night. Indiana's defensive issues have appeared since the FIBA break, and Game 1 showed how costly they can become against a team with Wilson leading the way. The Fever have one game left to change that before their season ends.