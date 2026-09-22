OG Anunoby had plenty to celebrate this week, but Jose Alvarado's daughters had a very different plan for him. As Anunoby returned to his old high school for a special court dedication, Brooklyn and Naz Alvarado were busy giving their newborn brother a name. Their choice was simple: OG Anunoby.

Jose tried to explain that the baby could not be called that, but the sisters were not ready to give up. The funny family exchange quickly spread online, and Anunoby himself joined the joke.

Jose Alvarado's Daughters Want OG Anunoby As Their Baby Brother's Name

Jose Alvarado and his partner recently welcomed a baby boy, adding a new member to their family. Their daughters, Brooklyn and Naz, already had a name ready for him. In a video shared online, Brooklyn told her father that she wanted to call the newborn “OG Anunoby.”

Jose quickly replied, “That's not his name.” Brooklyn did not accept the answer and repeated, “Yes it is.” The conversation went back and forth before Naz joined in with the line that gave the clip its title. She asked, “That's not fair. Why can't we just call him OG Anunoby?” ClutchPoints reported the exchange on September 21.

The joke also reached Anunoby, who shared the video on his Instagram Story with laughing emojis. That small reaction made the moment even more fun for Knicks fans. Behind the joke is a real connection, too, as Alvarado and Anunoby were part of New York's 2026 championship team.

OG Anunoby's Knicks Journey Adds To The Family Joke

Anunoby had another big moment around the same time. Jefferson City High School officially dedicated its basketball court to the two-time NBA champion on September 21. The 2015 graduate returned to the school for the ceremony, with the court now carrying his name.

The honor comes after Anunoby played a major role in the Knicks' championship run. In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, he scored the winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds left as New York completed a 29-point comeback against San Antonio. The Knicks won 107-106 and later claimed the title in five games. The Associated Press documented the historic play.

Alvarado also had his own part in that title run. New York acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans in February, and he later agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Knicks. Now, while Anunoby has a court named after him and another championship on his resume, his teammate's daughters have given him a much simpler job: explaining why their baby brother cannot actually be named OG Anunoby.