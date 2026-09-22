Gilbert Arenas is a former NBA player who played for the Washington Wizards and a number of other teams. He was also one of the NBA's most versatile guards. A three-time NBA All-Star, Arenas was a second-round pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and a prolific scorer. His confidence, shooting range, and ability to take over games earned him the nickname “Agent Zero.”

Injuries and off-court controversy eventually altered his NBA path, but he reached the apex of his career in Washington. Arenas last played in the league in 2012, ending a career filled with memorable performances, All-Star selections, and a few surprise twists.

Gilbert Arenas's rise

Taken with the 31st overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Gilbert Arenas was the second pick of the second round. Arenas averaged 10.9 points as a rookie, but averaged 18.3 points and 6.3 assists per game in his second season. He earned the 2002-03 Most Improved Player Award and was named MVP of the 2003 Rookie Challenge, establishing himself as an emerging young guard.

Arenas' breakout continued when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2003. He averaged 19.6 points and 5.0 assists his rookie year and then upped his scoring to 25.5 points a game in 2004-05. He made his first All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA Third Team, while Washington returned to the playoffs. Arenas quickly became the center of the Wizards' offense, emerging as one of the NBA's most exciting young guards with his scoring ability, deep range, and aggressive style.

In the next two seasons, Arenas was at his best, averaging career highs of 29.3 points per game in 2005-06 and 28.4 the following season. He was an All-Star three straight years and earned All-NBA honors three straight years. Arenas scored a career-high 60 points in a 147-141 overtime victory over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in December 2006. He further scored 16 points in OT, 14 in a row at one point, solidifying his reputation as one of the NBA's most explosive scorers.

What happened to Gilbert Arenas? The injuries, controversy, and life after the NBA

Gilbert Arenas' descent from grace started with a serious left knee injury at the end of the 2006-07 season. He only played 13 games in 2007-08 and just two the following season, undergoing multiple procedures and three knee surgeries between 2008 and 2009. Arenas inked a six-year, $111 million deal in Washington in 2008 but was never able to return to his All-Star form. A career that had been so promising in the NBA was cut short by a string of injuries.

He was also derailed further by the infamous 2009 locker-room gun incident involving Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton. In January 2010, guns were brought into the team's locker room following a gambling dispute, leading to an NBA investigation and Arenas' indefinite suspension. Arenas also pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license and was sentenced to probation and 30 days in a halfway house.

He was back in the NBA, but he never returned to his old self. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2010 before joining the Memphis Grizzlies and played his final NBA game in 2012 at the age of 30. He rebranded himself through basketball media, launching Gil's Arena in 2023. Playmaker brought back the show in 2026 after leaving Underdog. However, in 2026, he is still making waves in the basketball media, creating a second act after his NBA career.