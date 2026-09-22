Steph Curry and Danny Green opened up an interesting conversation about why the Warriors star is often viewed differently from LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Green believes Curry's image plays a big role in that difference.

Speaking on the latest episode of Gil's Arena, Green pointed to Curry's faith, clean public image and relatable size. He also explained that Curry achieved far more than many expected from a 6-foot-2 guard. That combination, Green believes, has helped shape the way fans and critics react to Curry when compared with other NBA superstars.

Danny Green Explains Steph Curry's Different Public Image

Green said Curry's public image has helped him avoid some of the criticism that follows stars such as LeBron and Durant. “He's a religious, godly man,” Green said on Gil's Arena. “He's a faithful, he's a very clean-cut, innocent man, not a dude that people gravitate toward.”

Green also focused on Curry's size and playing style. At 6-foot-2, Curry does not have the physical build of players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. Yet he became a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and the league's career leader in made three-pointers.

That was the main point behind Green's argument. Curry's success came through shooting, skill, movement and years of improvement rather than overwhelming size. From there, the discussion moved toward something bigger: how a player's image and relatability can affect the way his career is judged.

Steph Curry's Relatability Sets Him Apart From LeBron James And Kevin Durant

Curry's career has given fans a different picture of what an NBA superstar can look like. Green suggested that his size makes him easier for young players to relate to, unlike much bigger stars whose physical gifts can seem far removed from everyday athletes.

LeBron entered the NBA with huge expectations as a teenage star, while Durant became known for combining elite shooting with a nearly seven-foot frame. Curry took another path. He stayed with Golden State throughout his NBA career and built one of basketball's strongest shooting resumes.

His public image is also closely linked with his faith and family life, which Green believes adds to the way people see him. Curry's achievements are not small, either. He has four championships, two MVP awards and more than 4,000 career three-pointers, giving the conversation a bigger question about how NBA stars are judged.