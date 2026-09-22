Kevin Durant used Houston Rockets media day to talk about more than the NBA season ahead. On September 22, 2026, the Rockets star was asked about the WNBA and its recent growth. Durant praised what players have built through greater visibility, rising earnings and major brand deals. He also pushed aside the drama and politics around women's basketball, calling that part of the conversation “noise” while saying his focus was on the sport and its progress.

Kevin Durant Praises WNBA Growth At Rockets Media Day

Durant's comments came during the Rockets' media day in Houston as the team prepared for the 2026-27 NBA season. NBA.com's official media-day coverage listed Durant among the Rockets players speaking with reporters on September 22. He used the WNBA discussion to focus on what its players have achieved.

Durant said, “WNBA is flourishing.” He pointed to the money players have made, the league's growing visibility and the rise of several star athletes with major brand deals. He also mentioned players building businesses of their own before turning to the outside drama surrounding women's basketball.

The veteran forward then described that surrounding discussion as “noise.” His comments were not about a trade, injury or league decision. Instead, Durant was sharing his view on the WNBA's progress while making it clear that he would rather focus on what players are doing on the court.

WNBA Growth Gives Durant's Comments A Wider Context

The timing of Durant's comments comes as the WNBA continues to attract more attention across basketball. The league's growing influence has also reached international basketball, with Reuters recently reporting that 70 current and former WNBA players took part in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Durant has also become part of that wider basketball conversation through his profile as one of the NBA's biggest stars. NBA.com lists him with the Rockets after his move from Phoenix, and he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first Houston se

The comments quickly spread through social media, where fans had different reactions to Durant discussing the WNBA during an NBA media day. Some focused on his praise for the league, while others questioned the topic itself. For Durant, though, the message stayed simple: the players' progress matters more than the surrounding “noise.”