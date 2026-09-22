LeBron James and Kwame Brown are at the center of a new NBA debate after Brown questioned the impact James has had on players around him. He pointed to Dalton Knecht, Russell Westbrook and Andrew Wiggins while making his case.

Speaking on The Basketball Show, Brown also brought up VJ Edgecombe, who will play alongside James in Philadelphia this season. Brown suggested Edgecombe could face a similar problem with his role. His comments are opinions, not proof that James caused any player's career struggles.

Kwame Brown Links LeBron James To Dalton Knecht And Andrew Wiggins

Brown described LeBron as a “marketing machine” and said players around him can suffer when the focus stays on James. He then named Westbrook, Knecht and Wiggins while explaining why he believes James' influence can affect the careers of other players.

Knecht gives Brown's argument a recent example. The Lakers drafted him 17th overall in 2024, and he played 78 games as a rookie while averaging 19.2 minutes and shooting 37.6% from three. In 2025-26, his minutes dropped to 10.2 across 54 games.

Brown connected that drop to Bronny James, saying Knecht “didn't get a chance to develop.” That claim is disputed by the facts available publicly, since playing time can depend on many factors. Still, Brown's comments set up the bigger question he raised about James' new team in Philadelphia.

VJ Edgecombe Faces New Role With LeBron James In Philadelphia

The concern now moves from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. Edgecombe had a strong start to his NBA career, but the Sixers added James and Jaylen Brown to a lineup that already includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Brown had already questioned Edgecombe's role after the Sixers' offseason moves. He argued that the young guard could be asked to sacrifice touches and shots while older stars chase bigger goals. Draymond Green also raised concerns about Edgecombe's place in the new lineup.

James is scheduled to make his Philadelphia debut against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20. That game will offer the first real look at how James, Edgecombe, Maxey, Brown and Embiid share the court. Brown's claims will ultimately be judged against what happens during the season.