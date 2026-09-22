Kawhi Leonard is one of the most accomplished two-way stars in the NBA, and his relationship with the Toronto Raptors is still one of the biggest chapters of his career. Leonard arrived in Toronto in 2018, leading the franchise to its first NBA title in 2019, earning the Finals MVP award.

The two-time champion returned to the Raptors in a September 2026 trade from the Los Angeles Clippers seven years after leaving. Leonard is now set to start another chapter in Toronto after agreeing to a two-year, $115 million extension with a player option for 2028-29.

Kawhi Leonard's $115 million extension: What it means for the Toronto Raptors?

Kawhi Leonard signs two-year, $115 million extension with Toronto Raptors. The deal has a player option for the 2028-29 season. Leonard could have gotten a max extension of $126 million over two years, but he took a little less. The new deal replaces the final year of the three-year, $149 million extension he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2024.

The extension comes after a rocky offseason for Leonard. After several seasons with the Clippers, he was dealt back to Toronto, but the trade was put on hold while the NBA investigated whether he had received impermissible benefits when he originally signed with Los Angeles. The investigation resulted in massive punishment for the Clippers, including the loss of five first-round picks and a $30 million fine against owner Steve Ballmer.

Though he was not implicated in the investigation, Leonard was still sanctioned with a fine of $700,000. Approval from the NBA was given for the Toronto transaction to be completed in September 2026. The Raptors have opted to keep Leonard around for next season, allowing him to pen a second chapter with the franchise that brought him his first NBA title back in 2019.

How can Kawhi Leonard solve Toronto's late-game scoring issues?

Toronto's late-game scoring problems can be solved by Leonard. Last season, the Raptors ranked 15th in offensive rating and shot just 43.3% in the final six seconds of the shot clock, second-worst in the league. Leonard, however, has hit 53% of his shots in those situations over the past three seasons. Along with Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles, he gives another versatile wing defensively. His ability to defend multiple positions and create good shots could provide Toronto with more balance on both ends.

More importantly, Leonard provides Toronto with another proven scorer in the postseason, without completely taking the ball out of Barnes' hands. The Raptors went 46-36 last season and pushed Cleveland to seven games, but lacked a dependable high-volume scorer in the playoffs. If he remains healthy, his return could push Toronto's ceiling higher. If Leonard's workload is managed carefully, he could make the Raptors a tougher opponent in the postseason.