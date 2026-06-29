Draymond Green has made a major offseason decision, and it could reshape the Golden State Warriors' plans. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Green is declining his $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will become an unrestricted free agent. While the move may sound dramatic at first, it is widely viewed as a strategic step rather than an exit from Golden State. More importantly, it gives the Warriors extra flexibility as they reportedly explore blockbuster moves involving LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The decision instantly became one of the biggest talking points of the NBA offseason.

Draymond Green Declines $27.7 Million Option To Give Golden State Warriors More Flexibility

ESPN insider Shams Charania first reported on June 29 that Draymond Green had declined his $27.7 million player option and would enter unrestricted free agency. By opting out, Green is no longer tied to the final year of his previous contract and can now negotiate with any NBA team, including the Warriors. However, league insiders expect Golden State and Green to continue working toward a new deal.

The timing of the decision is important. Green has repeatedly spoken about wanting long-term security as he moves deeper into his 30s. A new multi-year agreement could lower his annual salary while giving the Warriors additional room to improve the roster around Stephen Curry. Reports suggest that added flexibility could help Golden State pursue stars such as LeBron James in free agency or explore trade scenarios involving Anthony Davis.

Green's decision also reinforces his commitment to the franchise that drafted him in 2012. The four-time NBA champion remains one of the team's emotional leaders and defensive anchors. While free agency officially opens a new chapter, all signs still point toward Green returning to the Bay Area, with the focus now shifting to how aggressive the Warriors will be in chasing another title.

Golden State Warriors Continue Building Around Stephen Curry's Championship Window

The Warriors' offseason suddenly feels far more intriguing. On the surface, Green entering free agency creates uncertainty. Yet behind the scenes, it may actually signal that Golden State is preparing for one more serious championship push around Stephen Curry. The organization knows that Curry's title window is narrowing, making every roster decision crucial.

Green and Curry have spent 14 seasons together and won four championships as teammates. That history matters. Green previously opted out in 2023 before eventually re-signing with Golden State on a new contract. Because of that precedent, many around the league believe this latest move is more about financial restructuring than separation. As ESPN's Shams Charania reported, the move also creates flexibility for bigger roster ambitions.

Whether the Warriors can actually land names like LeBron James or Anthony Davis remains uncertain. Still, Green's decision has opened the door for possibilities that seemed difficult only weeks ago. In an NBA driven by star power, this move matters because it could determine whether Stephen Curry gets one final superteam opportunity in Golden State.