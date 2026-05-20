The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be done chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo just yet. After another deep playoff run ended without a Finals appearance, fresh reports suggest Minnesota could again push hard for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar this offseason. According to the BleachReports, the latest update came from insider Darren Wolfson, who revealed on the Flagrant Howls podcast that there has been “interest” from both sides dating back to February. With Anthony Edwards already leading the franchise, the Timberwolves now appear focused on landing one more elite star to compete with the West's top teams.

Timberwolves Rumors Around Giannis Antetokounmpo Gain Momentum After Insider Report

Minnesota's interest in Giannis is no longer being treated like a small rumor around the league. According to Darren Wolfson on the Flagrant Howls podcast, the Timberwolves believe Giannis could seriously consider teaming up with Anthony Edwards. Wolfson said, “The word is, going back to February, Giannis has interest in a few places. I was told, I was led to believe that Minnesota is one of those places.”

That update has now added more weight to the idea that Minnesota could return with another aggressive offer this summer. Team president Tim Connelly reportedly remains interested in reopening talks with the Bucks. After back-to-back playoff disappointments, the franchise clearly feels it needs another superstar to keep pace with rising Western Conference teams like Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Wolfson also explained why the Timberwolves may feel pressure to act quickly. He said, “So roster changes need to come for this team to have a fighting chance the next couple of years.” While Giannis would instantly change Minnesota's title hopes, Milwaukee would still likely demand a massive trade package in return before considering any move.

Kyrie Irving's Rumors Could Shape Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future With Bucks

Milwaukee's offseason may not only depend on Giannis trade talks. Around the league, there is growing belief that the Bucks are searching for another proven star who could convince Giannis to stay long term. That is where Kyrie Irving has quietly entered the conversation in recent weeks.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, some league executives believe the Dallas Mavericks could eventually move on from Irving despite publicly supporting him as a veteran leader for Cooper Flagg. One league source told Deveney, “The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on.”

Even with Irving recovering from injury, his name still carries major value around the NBA. For Milwaukee, adding another experienced scorer beside Giannis could completely shift the conversation around the franchise. Whether the Bucks chase Irving or the Timberwolves go all-in for Giannis, this offseason now feels important for both organizations and could reshape the NBA landscape before next season begins.