Larsa Pippen has just shared an exciting update about her son Preston Pippen after reposting news about his rumoured reality show on Netflix. The social media post was quick to grab attention as fans chimed in on the increasing spotlight around the next generation of the Pippen family.



The update also renewed a focus on Scottie Pippen's son entering entertainment and pop culture. Preston's rumoured involvement in Calabasas Confidential has already generated online curiosity, especially among fans who are eager to see how the famous family will be integrated into the rumoured Netflix series.



Larsa Pippen Shares Preston Pippen's Netflix News on Instagram



Recently, Larsa Pippen grabbed the headlines as she reposted an Instagram Story about her son Preston Pippen. The post said Preston will appear in a new Netflix project, Calabasas Confidential. The update quickly went viral on fan pages and entertainment accounts on the internet.



The story showed Preston posing in a stylish setting with the caption teasing his reported involvement in the upcoming reality series. Larsa also tagged Preston in the repost, supporting his latest rumoured venture in entertainment. The name of Netflix alone got fans curious, especially those who love celebrity family projects.



The buzz around the post also brought renewed attention to Scottie Pippen's family and their growing presence in pop culture. Though official details on the series are still not much, the social media interplay has been sufficient to get the conversation going online. Many fans now await to see if Preston will officially be added to the rumoured Netflix reality show.



Who is Preston Pippen?



Preston Pippen is one of the sons of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and TV personality Larsa Pippen. Preston has steadily been gaining notice through social media appearances and public outings tied to his famous parents, having grown up in one of the most famous basketball families.



For the most part, Preston has kept a low profile, away from the pro basketball spotlight that his father enjoyed during his legendary NBA career. Instead, he's become a more visible figure in celebrity culture and the entertainment world. The online curiosity surrounding his life and future career plans has only been fuelled by his recent rumoured link to Netflix's Calabasas Confidential.



Preston has popped up here and there in family photos that Larsa and others in the Pippen family have shared over the years. Fans have also taken notice of his increasing presence on Instagram and other social platforms. He is beginning to draw some attention outside of being known as Scottie Pippen's son, with new reports connecting him to a reality-based streaming project.