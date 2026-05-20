Dwight Howard, the former NBA star, and his estranged wife Amy Luciani have been making headlines lately after their relationship took a dramatic turn just months after they got married. Things got even more heated when Luciani posted a series of emotional messages on social media detailing alleged incidents inside their home and speaking candidly about the struggles in their marriage. While many fans know Luciani through her relationship with Howard, she had already established a career of her own as a rapper, television personality, and reality TV star before marrying the former NBA champion. From her early music career in Detroit to her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Luciani has spent years building a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Amy Luciani built her music and reality TV career long before marrying Dwight Howard

Amy Luciani was born Amber Rose in Detroit. She changed her name to avoid being confused with the famous model Amber Rose. In a May 2023 interview with All Hip Hop, Luciani spoke about her stage persona and provided information about her music and artistic talent.

In the interview, she said that she had been writing her own music since she was a kid. She started her career as a professional singer in the singing group Entrance with her three sisters. Luciani and her sisters have been featured on television as new voices in the Detroit music scene.

The Entrance also opened for popular acts like B2K and Bow Wow. In addition to her music career, Luciani has also appeared on the MTV reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She was in the cast for seasons 11 and 12.

The former NBA player confirmed his engagement to Luciani in a now-deleted social media video. The couple maintained a low profile, making only occasional appearances at public events. Finally, they got married on January 11, 2025.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani's marriage unraveled just months after their wedding

Dwight Howard and Rose were married in January of 2025. But Amber filed for divorce six months after they were married. The marriage, she said, was not salvageable. She further said that Howard forced his son, David, to give Child Protective Services false information about her. She said:

"I've had to call the police on him 3 times personally in a barely 14-month marriage... Everyone around me told me you made a commitment through sickness and health, and that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because I honestly tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now, look what I've done to myself."

As of May 2026, Howard later filed for divorce from Luciani for the second time, saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken" after 14 months. The filing followed social media posts by Luciani that went viral, in which she accused CPS involvement and substance abuse, though the couple had previously reconciled after a filing in July 2025.

Luciani may have first gained more public attention due to her relationship with Howard, but she had already built a career in music and reality television years prior to their marriage. Her recent social media activity has highlighted her entertainment career and rocky relationship with the former NBA star as her personal problems continue to unfold publicly.