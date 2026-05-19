Entrepreneur and NBA star Kris Humphries' former wife, Kim Kardashian's, brand name has been caught up in a major international drug trafficking case. This happened after authorities linked a huge load of cocaine to a shipment that included SKIMS products. The shocking case quickly went viral online due to the size of the bust and Kardashian's celebrity profile worldwide.

The controversy involves a truck driver accused of smuggling nearly $8.4 million worth of cocaine concealed in a shipment linked to SKIMS goods. There's no indication Kardashian herself was doing anything illegal. However, the incident has generated major headlines and renewed public scrutiny around the shipment.



Truck driver jailed after cocaine worth $8.4 million discovered in SKIMS clothing shipment



A Polish truck driver has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after he was caught smuggling more than $8.4 million worth of cocaine in a shipment of pants and clothing from Kim Kardashian's 'Skims' brand. Jakub Jan Konkel was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). He was found guilty of hiding the drugs inside his truck, carrying 28 pallets of Skims clothing from the Netherlands.



Border Force officers intercepted Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, at the Port of Harwich in Essex, England, last September with 28 pallets of Skims clothing on board, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. When Konkel's vehicle was searched, investigators found that during his trip, he had picked up 90 packages of cocaine weighing 90kg.

The drugs had been concealed in a specially adapted compartment in the back doors of the truck. Officials said the shipment from Skims was legitimate, but neither the exporter nor the importer was involved in this smuggling operation.



“Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs, often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this," said the authorities.



“The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel, they've lost an important enabler," they added.



Konkel initially said he did not know about the cocaine stash, but later admitted he had agreed to smuggle the drugs for 4,500 euros, which is about $5,243.

"This significant interception is a testament to Border Force's relentless pursuit of criminality and commitment to keeping dangerous drugs off the streets," Border Force Assistant Director Jason Thorn said in a statement.



SKIMS grew into one of Kim Kardashian's biggest business success stories



In 2019, Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS, a shapewear and lifestyle clothing brand that prioritises comfort, body inclusivity, and neutral-toned fashion essentials. Strong social media marketing, celebrity endorsements, and viral product launches quickly made the brand popular. SKIMS has grown from shapewear to include loungewear, activewear, knickers, and swimwear collections.



It also became one of the most successful celebrity-backed fashion businesses in the world, drawing in major partnerships and global attention. The company worked with athletes, entertainers, and luxury brands, and also landed high-profile campaigns with celebrities and sports stars. Its rapid growth within a few years of its launch helped transform the label into a multi-billion-dollar fashion business.



Major sporting partnerships and international advertising campaigns further increased the visibility of the brand. As SKIMS went global, it became tightly connected to the Kardashian brand and Kardashian's public image. Today, the company is one of the most recognisable celebrity fashion brands in modern pop culture and online retail.