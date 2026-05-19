Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have fuelled new dating rumours after being spotted together a few times in the past couple of months. Although no romance has been confirmed publicly by either of them, their outings have generated a lot of attention on social media and in the entertainment world in a short period of time. The rumoured pair have supposedly been spotted together at several celebrity events and private outings, stoking even more speculation about their relationship status.



Even more buzzed about rumours that the two are getting closer after a trip to Hawaii, according to recent reports. Their public appearances with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have only fuelled the fire of online curiosity. As more sightings come in, many fans are now wondering whether Jenner and Elordi could be Hollywood's newest power couple.



Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's rumored romance appears to be getting more serious



Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance is reportedly getting “serious.” Kendall and the Euphoria star were spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.



In photos shared by Deux Moi, the group hid their faces from paparazzi, but Elordi, 28, and Kendall, 30, were in the front seat of a car leaving a party, while Kylie, 28, and Timothée, 30, were in the back.



"They have a lot of fun together," a source tells PEOPLE of the two couples, who have "similar personalities and lifestyles," so they "all really get along."



The supermodel and the actor's romantic getaway to Hawaii has brought the pair even closer, an insider told Page Six on Monday.



“Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” the source said. “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”



The confidant added to that outlet that Kendall is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel” with the Euphoria star.

“Her friends and family can see how much she likes him,” continued the insider.



After rumours swirled about a Coachella outing between the two, PEOPLE also confirmed in April that Elordi and Kendall had been “hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”



Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had a high-profile on-and-off relationship



Rumours began to swirl around Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance in 2020, and the pair eventually confirmed their relationship on social media. Although they were one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in sports and entertainment, the couple was mostly private. Their vacations, NBA appearances, and public outings were constantly being talked about online.



The relationship was said to have had multiple ups and downs over the next two years as both balanced demanding careers and busy schedules. There were rumours of a breakup that came up more than once, but the pair were spotted out together sometimes thereafter. Sources close to the couple have described the relationship as serious but complicated by timing and long-distance commitments.



By late 2022, reports suggested that Jenner, 28, and Booker, 31, had split for good. Though neither spoke much publicly about the split, multiple outlets reported that the split was amicable. Since then, both have been linked with other rumoured romances, while both remain very focused on their professional careers.