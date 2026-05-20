The Dallas Mavericks fanbase is once again talking about the Luka Doncic trade after Jason Kidd's sudden exit from the franchise. What started as a shocking move in February 2025 is now being revisited by fans online, especially after Kidd officially left Dallas this week. Many supporters believe the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers slowly changed the direction of the entire organization. Now, with Kidd gone and Nico Harrison already fired months ago, fans are calling it a painful full-circle moment for the Mavericks.

Jason Kidd And Luka Doncic Trade Still Haunting Dallas Mavericks

The frustration around Dallas never fully disappeared after the blockbuster Doncic trade. Back on February 1, 2025, Kidd appeared alongside former general manager Nico Harrison during a press conference where the organization defended the move. Fans were upset immediately, and reactions only became stronger as the season continued falling apart.

Harrison tried to explain why the Mavericks believed the trade would help the team long-term. He said, “In the future, to me is three to four years from now. Ten years from now, I don't know, they'll probably bury Jason Kidd and me by then. Or we bury ourselves.” That quote has now resurfaced online after both Harrison and Kidd exited the franchise within months of each other.

For many Mavericks fans, Kidd's leaving feels like the final chapter of a plan that never recovered after Doncic's departure. Dallas went from reaching deep playoff rounds to missing the postseason in back-to-back years. That growing disappointment also opened the door to major changes inside the organization, including a complete front-office reset.

Dallas Mavericks Begin New Era After Jason Kidd's Departure

There was already a different feeling around the Mavericks before Kidd officially left. Quiet changes inside the franchise hinted that something bigger was coming, especially after new team governor and president Masai Ujiri arrived from the Toronto Raptors organization earlier this month.

Kidd's exit on Tuesday officially ended his five-year run as Dallas head coach. During that stretch, he helped guide the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals and later the NBA Finals in 2024. But after the Doncic trade changed the roster completely, the vision Kidd originally built around the Slovenian superstar no longer matched the team on the floor.

The Mavericks described the separation as mutual, but the timing tells a much bigger story. Ujiri had already promised to review “all aspects” of the franchise after taking charge. Now, with Kidd gone and the roster still adjusting after the Luka trade, Dallas enters another uncertain summer while fans continue asking whether moving Doncic was the mistake that changed everything.