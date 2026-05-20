The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into one of their most important offseasons after another disappointing playoff exit. After getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team is now trying to figure out how to build a stronger roster around Luka Doncic. Reports suggest the Lakers could target Bam Adebayo, but landing the Miami Heat star may not be easy at all. At the same time, another trade idea involving the Charlotte Hornets is also starting to gain attention around the league.

Los Angeles Lakers See Bam Adebayo As Ideal Center Upgrade

The Lakers know they need major help in the frontcourt after failing to compete physically during the playoffs. According to Bleacher Report, Bam Adebayo has emerged as a dream trade target for Los Angeles because of his defense, rebounding, and ability to play alongside Luka Doncic.

Adebayo would solve several problems for the Lakers immediately. The three-time All-Star is one of the league's most reliable defenders and has already earned five All-Defensive selections in his career. His ability to protect the rim while also finishing lob passes could make him a perfect fit next to Doncic in the offense.

Still, this move looks extremely difficult right now. Pat Riley has made it clear that Miami still views Adebayo as the centerpiece of the franchise. The Heat are reportedly focused on adding talent around him instead of starting a rebuild, which means Lakers president Rob Pelinka may eventually need to explore other center options this summer.

Charlotte Hornets Trade Idea Adds Another Twist To Bam Adebayo Rumors

While the Lakers continue searching for answers, another possible destination for Adebayo has quietly entered the conversation. A new proposal from Bleacher Report suggested that the Hornets could make a serious push for the Miami star before next season begins.

The proposed package would send Miles Bridges, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Josh Green, future first-round picks, and a pick swap to Miami. In return, Charlotte would land Adebayo and potentially build a dangerous lineup around LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Grant Williams, and Adebayo. Writer Zach Buckley said, “With Adebayo added to the starting five, Charlotte could spin its center rotation from kinda, sorta solid to borderline spectacular.”

Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season while continuing to lead Miami on defense. Even without a no-trade clause in his contract, there has been no strong indication that the Heat is actively shopping him. Still, with both the Lakers and Hornets searching for a game-changing piece, Adebayo's future will remain one of the biggest NBA storylines to watch this offseason.