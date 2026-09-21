Flau'jae Johnson's rookie season keeps adding new names to the Seattle Storm record book, and this time Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and Breanna Stewart are involved. After Johnson's 29-point performance against the Las Vegas Aces, NBA legend Isaiah Thomas and Toronto Tempo forward Aneesah Morrow also showed their support. Johnson finished the game with six rebounds, six assists and four steals, taking her season totals high enough to pass several Storm rookie records. The loss hurt Seattle, but Johnson's latest night gave the team another reason to celebrate.

Flau'jae Johnson Breaks Seattle Storm Records Set By WNBA Stars

Flau'jae Johnson had another big night despite the Seattle Storm losing 98-77 to the Las Vegas Aces. The rookie scored 29 points with six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while also breaking Seattle rookie records connected to Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and Breanna Stewart.

Johnson's four steals took her season total to 57, while her five three-pointers in the game moved her to 60. RealGM's current WNBA totals also list Johnson with 213 field goals and 57 steals this season. Those numbers put her name beside some of the biggest players in Storm history.

The moment also caught attention beyond Seattle. The Storm shared Johnson's achievement on Instagram, and NBA legend Isaiah Thomas and Toronto Tempo forward Aneesah Morrow were among those who liked the post. Morrow was Johnson's teammate at LSU before both moved into the professional game.

Flau'jae Johnson And Dominique Malonga Give Seattle A Young Core

The records tell only part of Johnson's rookie story. Even with Seattle sitting at 8-35 after Sunday's loss, she has become one of the team's main young players. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season.

She is also building a young partnership with Dominique Malonga. The 20-year-old center is averaging 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 2026, according to Basketball-Reference. After Sunday's game, Johnson compared their future partnership to A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

“I think we're gonna evolve into something great,” Johnson said. She added that Malonga was “that calibre player” and said they would push each other. Seattle has one regular-season game left against Dallas, giving Johnson another chance to add to the rookie records she has already set.