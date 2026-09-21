Dorian Finney-Smith could be on the move again, and this time Buddy Hield may be part of the deal. The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly discussed trade frameworks involving the two veterans, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. Finney-Smith only joined Charlotte in July, but another move could now put him with his sixth NBA franchise since leaving Dallas in 2023. For Atlanta, the interest comes as the Hawks look for more help at forward following Mouhamed “Mo” Gueye's foot injury.

Dorian Finney-Smith And Buddy Hield Emerge In Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks

Dorian Finney-Smith could be on the move again, just months after joining Charlotte, while Buddy Hield's future in Atlanta is also uncertain. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on September 20 that the Hawks and Hornets have discussed trade frameworks involving the two veterans.

The talks have happened on and off during September, with training camp approaching. Fischer reported, “It remains unclear whether an agreement will be struck before training camp.” Atlanta has explored trades involving Hield's $9.7 million salary, while Finney-Smith could give the Hawks another experienced forward.

The timing also makes sense because Atlanta recently lost forward Mouhamed “Mo” Gueye to a foot injury. NBA.com lists Gueye as out for three to four months after surgery, leaving the Hawks with a need for more size behind Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

Finney-Smith's Recent Numbers Add Another Layer To The Trade

Finney-Smith's career has taken several turns since he left Dallas in February 2023. He later played for Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston before Charlotte acquired him in July with three future second-round picks. A move to Atlanta would be his sixth NBA franchise.

His numbers in Houston were far below his career level. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 games while playing 16.8 minutes per night. He shot 27% from three, his lowest mark in any NBA season.

There is also a contract angle. Finney-Smith is listed at $14.1 million for 2026-27, while Hield is at $9.66 million. Hield's salary is fully guaranteed for this season, and Atlanta has a crowded group of guards and wings. Charlotte could therefore have another reason to explore the swap.

For now, there is no reported agreement between Atlanta and Charlotte. Finney-Smith only arrived in Charlotte this summer, while Hield's role in Atlanta has remained unclear since the Hawks guaranteed his contract. With training camp close, their names are now tied to one trade discussion that could reshape both rosters.