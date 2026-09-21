Russell Westbrook retired from the NBA only weeks ago, but Zach Randolph has already raised a new question about his future. During the Out The Mud podcast, Randolph suggested the former MVP could return and specifically named the Miami Heat as a possible fit.

Randolph said Westbrook “was supposed to be in the league for another 3-4 years at least” and added, “Brodie got a lot left in him.” He then said he had seen Westbrook's brother Ray, then finished with, “He might be back.” No return is confirmed.

Zach Randolph Suggests Russell Westbrook Could Return With Miami Heat

Zach Randolph's comments came after Westbrook announced his retirement on August 12 following 18 NBA seasons. The 37-year-old guard finished with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists while starting 58 of 64 games. The remarks quickly spread online.

The Miami Heat mention added another angle. Randolph did not say Miami had contacted Westbrook, and there is no report of contract talks. LegionHoops then pushed the speculation with an edited image showing Westbrook in a Heat jersey, giving fans a visual for the idea.

Westbrook's retirement had looked clear when he shared his farewell video in August. The NBA reported that he left as the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles, with 209, while also ranking among the top career leaders in assists and points.

Russell Westbrook Retirement Leaves Comeback Question Open

His final season also explains why the comeback talk has not disappeared. Westbrook played a major role for Sacramento, starting most games and averaging 29 minutes. He chose retirement after Sacramento and Washington reportedly offered roles that were smaller than he wanted.

That history makes Randolph's words interesting, but they remain one former player's view rather than news of a decision. The Out The Mud episode was released on September 18, and its discussion included Patrick Beverley, who also spoke about Westbrook's retirement and remaining ability.

For now, Westbrook has not announced plans to return, and the Miami Heat have not confirmed interest in signing him. Randolph's comments have reopened the conversation only weeks after retirement, leaving one question around a player whose career may have ended, or paused.