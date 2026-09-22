Olivia Miles has spent her rookie season rewriting the WNBA record book. However, injury concern has also impacted the 5-foot-10 star as she faces uncertainty before the Lynx close out their regular season. The Minnesota guard broke Caitlin Clark's single-season rookie scoring mark on Saturday, only to appear on Monday's injury report with a calf issue.

Minnesota needs a win over Indiana on Tuesday to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed, and whether Miles takes the floor could decide it. Coach Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx now face a delicate call between chasing seeding and protecting their most valuable rookie.

Olivia Miles injury update ahead of Lynx's matchup against Fever

The Lynx placed Olivia Miles on their injury report Monday, listing the star guard as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Fever with a calf issue. The tag caught plenty by surprise since Miles closed out Saturday's win over the Connecticut Sun without any visible discomfort.

Tuesday's meeting in Indiana and Thursday's rematch in Minnesota are the final two games of the 2026 regular season, and a victory over the Fever would clinch the No. 1 seed for the Lynx heading into the playoffs. A questionable tag does not rule Miles out, but the coaching staff is unlikely to gamble on a healthy Miles for the postseason just to chase seeding in a game they could still win without her.

Reeve has leaned on Miles' impact all year. "She's been incredible for us," Reeve said, crediting the guard's growth as the games have gotten tougher. If Minnesota beats Indiana on Tuesday, most of the roster, Miles included, could see a lighter workload in Thursday's finale, since it would carry no playoff stakes by then.

Olivia Miles surpasses Caitlin Clark's WNBA record

Miles' health matters this much because of the milestone she just banked. She entered Saturday's game against Connecticut tied with Clark at 769 points, the mark Clark set during her own rookie year with the Fever in 2024. Miles broke it in the second quarter, sinking two free throws at the 9:31 mark to move into sole possession of the WNBA rookie scoring record.

She closed the 101-89 win with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding three rebounds, six assists and two steals, and pushed her season total to 790 points. Only Clark and Seimone Augustus have scored 700 or more points as WNBA rookies, and Miles needs just 10 more to become the first to clear 800.

When asked about the record, Miles shared, "Breaking the record was more of a relief."

The No. 2 overall pick out of TCU has already set rookie records for three-pointers in a single game and for reaching 350 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists faster than anyone before her, numbers that have made her the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.