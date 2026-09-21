Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are once again at the center of dating rumors. New photos shared by Rap-Up on September 21 show the former couple looking cozy together, prompting fans to wonder if they have quietly found their way back to each other.

The timing has made the photos even more interesting because Megan and Thompson ended their relationship in April. Megan previously said trust, fidelity and respect were important to her and later described the breakup as “very rough.” Neither star has confirmed a reunion, so the latest claims remain unverified.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson might be spinning the block ???? New photos of the two looking cozy have fans wondering if the former couple has officially rekindled things. Y'all think they're back together? — Rap-Up (@RapUp) September 21, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Spark Fresh Reunion Rumors

The latest speculation started after Rap-Up shared photos of Megan and Thompson appearing close while sitting together at a table. The post suggested the former couple could be “spinning the block,” a phrase often used when exes give their relationship another chance.

However, the post did not confirm that they are officially dating again. It also did not establish when or where the photos were taken. Some social media users questioned whether the images were new, while others believed they could be a sign that the pair had started spending time together again.

Megan and Thompson's relationship ended in April after several months together. Megan addressed the split publicly and said, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship.” She added that when those things are missing, there is “no real path forward.” PEOPLE reported that her comments came after she appeared to accuse Thompson of cheating.

Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Her Difficult Breakup

The new photos have brought attention back to a relationship that appeared to end on difficult terms. Megan and Thompson first sparked dating rumors in 2025 before making their relationship more public. They were seen together several times during their time as a couple.

Months after the breakup, Megan spoke about the experience in her September 2026 InStyle interview. She called the relationship “very rough” and said she felt like she was “losing myself a little bit” while trying to make things work. She also spoke about rebuilding her confidence and finding herself again.

That makes the latest photos difficult to read without more information. Megan has not announced that she and Thompson are back together, and Thompson has not confirmed a reconciliation either. For now, the images have restarted the conversation, but there is no confirmed evidence that the former couple has officially reunited.