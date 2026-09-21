Jalen Duren's contract talks with the Detroit Pistons have taken another turn, with a weight clause now becoming part of the story. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that earlier Pistons offers included incentives tied to Duren's weight as both sides remain apart on a new deal.

Detroit has since raised its offer to $200 million over five years, according to Charania. Duren has not accepted it, with CBS Sports reporting that the 22-year-old center has felt disrespected during the long negotiations. The talks have continued for months.

Jalen Duren Contract Talks Include Weight Clause From Pistons

The weight clause was included in Detroit's earlier offers, which were reportedly worth around $180 million to $190 million over five years. Charania said the incentives “have also included incentives like weight clauses,” adding that they played a part in the ongoing contract situation.

The Pistons have now increased their offer to $200 million over five years. That works out to about $40 million per season before considering the exact contract structure. Duren's side has not accepted the proposal, and the two sides remain at an impasse with training camp approaching.

Duren is coming off his biggest NBA season yet. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for Detroit in 2025-26, earned his first All-Star selection and made the All-NBA Third Team. His regular-season growth has become a major part of his contract value.

Jalen Duren's All-NBA Season Changed His Contract Situation

The young center entered the summer with a much bigger earning opportunity after making an All-NBA team. He could have been eligible for a five-year deal worth up to about $287 million, but Detroit's offers have remained below that figure during the negotiations.

The situation also became harder after Duren struggled during the playoffs. He averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in Detroit's postseason run, a sharp drop from his regular-season numbers. The Pistons also have other young players to consider as they build around Cade Cunningham.

Duren's next decision could shape the entire situation. He can continue working toward a long-term deal with Detroit or consider his $9.6 million qualifying offer for 2026-27, which would allow him to enter unrestricted free agency in 2027.

For now, the weight clause is only one part of a much larger contract dispute. Detroit has increased its offer, but Duren has not agreed to the deal. With Media Day and training camp approaching, the unresolved talks have become one of the NBA's biggest remaining offseason stories.