Nicolas Batum has closed the door on his basketball career at 37, ending an 18-season NBA run that began with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2008. The French veteran announced his retirement Monday, September 21, 2026, through a video posted on social media. He made the announcement from the gym in Pont-l'Évêque, Normandy, where his basketball journey began as a child. L'Équipe reported that Batum chose the setting for a deeply personal goodbye.

Nicolas Batum Announces Retirement After 18 NBA Seasons

Batum's final NBA chapter comes after 1,205 regular-season games with the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. NBA.com lists his career averages at 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with 11,553 total points. His versatility made him a useful player across different roles.

The announcement also carried a personal meaning because September 21 marks the anniversary of his father Richard's death. Sports Illustrated reported that Batum was a young child when his father died during a basketball game in 1991. In his farewell video, Batum told his son, “After 21 years, it is time for me to go home.”

Batum had already ended his France career after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where France won silver. The French Basketball Federation, known as FFBB, later confirmed that Batum finished his international career with 177 appearances and seven medals, the most in French national-team history. His playing career is now over on both sides of the Atlantic.

Nicolas Batum's NBA Career And French Basketball Legacy

There was a lot more behind Batum's final decision than one last NBA season. He entered the league as the 25th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft before starting his career with Portland. From there, he became known for defending several positions, making plays, hitting threes and helping teams in different roles.

His strongest NBA scoring season came with Charlotte in 2016-17, when he averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He later became a veteran presence with the Clippers, including during their 2021 run to the Western Conference Finals. NBA.com records 18 seasons and more than 33,000 minutes for his career.

For France, Batum won EuroBasket gold in 2013 and Olympic silver in Tokyo and Paris. The FFBB also recognized him in 2024 with its Robert Busnel-Yvan Mainini Trophy. Now, after more than two decades in professional basketball, Batum is leaving the court with his family and home life taking priority.