Lisa Leslie had a message for the crowd as her career reached another special moment in Los Angeles. The Sparks legend was honoured with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, September 20, and used her halftime speech to talk about what women's basketball meant to her. Leslie spoke about changing minds, inspiring young girls and helping the sport grow. Her words came after the Sparks unveiled an 11-foot bronze statue showing her famous 2002 dunk, the first in-game dunk in WNBA history.

Lisa Leslie's Statue Unveiling Brings WNBA History To Life

Leslie's speech focused on the battles that came with being one of women's basketball's biggest stars. She told the crowd, “Every opportunity I had was a moment to change the mind of a man who was a hater.” She said those moments also gave young girls a chance to see themselves in her.

Leslie then connected her career to something bigger than basketball. “It was an opportunity to let a little girl believe that she could be me and my teammates out here,” she said. She added that the sport is about “love and hope” and can change lives, build community and bring people together.

The timing made the moment even more special. The statue was unveiled at Star Plaza before the Sparks faced the Portland Fire, while Leslie spoke during halftime. Los Angeles then finished the celebration with a 105-84 win, giving fans another reason to remember September 20.

Lisa Leslie Statue Captures Her WNBA Legacy

The statue recreates Leslie's famous dunk from July 30, 2002, when she became the first player to dunk during a WNBA game. It stands 11 feet tall on a 4.5-foot granite base and was created by Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, the artists behind several major sports statues.

The monument also carries small details from Leslie's career and personality. Her ponytail, ribbons, lipstick and polished nails are included, while four pieces of real gold represent her four straight Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Leslie spent all 12 of her WNBA seasons with the Sparks, winning two championships and three MVP awards. She also won two Finals MVP awards and four Olympic gold medals. Now, her statue stands outside the arena where generations of fans can see the player who helped shape the league from its early years.

The honor also carries a bigger meaning for the WNBA. Leslie is the first Sparks player and the first female athlete to receive a standalone statue at Star Plaza. For a player who spent her career asking people to believe in women's basketball, the message on the statue may matter just as much as the bronze itself.