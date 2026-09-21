Russell Westbrook announced his retirement recently, however, one podcast conversation has fans wondering if the goodbye is final. Patrick Beverley and former NBA player Zach Randolph insist the door is still open, and he went as far as naming the team he would like to see the guard join. The remarks also carried a hint linked to Westbrook's younger brother. Nobody has confirmed a comeback, and the two offers the former MVP reportedly turned down before retiring make the story richer. Even the speaker's identity is reported differently by two outlets, so the fine print matters.

Russell Westbrook NBA Comeback Gets Major Hint

The talk began on the Out The Mud Podcast, where former NBA star Zach Randolph had a chat with Patrick Beverley, sharing that Russell Westbrook retired too early. In his view, the veteran guard has at least three or four productive seasons left. "This man is supposed to be in the league for another 3-4 years at least,” he shared. Using the nickname Brodie, the guest added that plenty of game is still there. The claim is bigger than a farewell lap, since the guest pictures a multi-year stretch.

Later, he named a potential team for the NBA legend. "I'd like to see him with the Heat," the discussion revealed, naming Miami as the destination in mind. They further shared that he had run into Westbrook's younger brother, Ray, the day before, and closed the thought with four words: "He might be back."

Why Russell Westbrook Turned Down Two NBA Offers

Westbrook surprised much of the NBA world with the announcement, so a hint of reversal travels fast. The retirement came after 18 seasons, with the last one spent in Sacramento. Across 64 games for the Kings, the former MVP averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 29 minutes a night. Those numbers help explain why the comeback chatter has any traction.

The reasons for stepping away are just as telling. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Westbrook did not want a reduced role behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr. in Sacramento. The Washington Wizards also reportedly made a two-year offer to bring the veteran back to the nation's capital.

Stein's sources say Westbrook, not Washington, ended those talks. As of now, it is unclear if the NBA legend is seriously considering his return to the league or anywhere else in the basketball scene. Right now, he is enjoying his retirement.