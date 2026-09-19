The Dallas Mavericks are already looking forward to the 2026-27 NBA season as Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving get some much-needed rest before the action begins. The young star and veteran guard were photographed on the beach doing yoga. This gave fans a relaxed look at the Mavericks' offseason work.

The NBA posted the moment on social media, showing the duo's time off the court as they continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign. The Mavericks will open their 2026-27 season October 21 at home against the Houston Rockets. Flagg will be entering another important phase of his development, and the team will be looking to gain momentum ahead of its season opener.

Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and Mavericks Take Their Offseason Work to the Beach

The Dallas Mavericks are slowly getting into their 2026-27 NBA season preparation with a day of beach yoga with Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and some teammates. The Mavericks shared a video of players engaged in the relaxed pursuit during the offseason. The session comes as the Mavericks' season opener is approaching, with Dallas set to begin its campaign against the Houston Rockets.

One viral image shows Mavericks players taking part in the easygoing beach yoga session. Several players are seen stretching and going through various yoga poses on the sand. The Mavericks posted the session on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the team off the basketball court. This activity helps the players work on flexibility, balance, and recovery.

The team is now trying to prepare while also working on team chemistry and Flagg's development. Dallas will be looking to lay a stronger foundation for the season ahead, and his partnership with Irving will be closely scrutinized. The beach yoga session was a casual glimpse into the team's work during the off-season, and Flagg's emergence gives the franchise another big storyline to follow.

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving Set to Shape Mavericks' 2026-27 Season

Cooper Flagg is one of the biggest stories for the Dallas Mavericks entering the 2026-27 NBA season after rising from Maine basketball to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg starred at Montverde Academy and Duke, and immediately made an impact as a rookie after joining Dallas. He is now entering his second season with Kyrie Irving as the Mavericks hope that their young star can build on his first year.

The Dallas Mavericks are entering the new season with higher expectations, and team chemistry is a big part of their preparation. Irving has already started gathering his teammates, holding a series of offseason workouts in Los Angeles ahead of training camp. The sessions allowed Mavericks players to work on their skills, but also to spend quality time together away from the court. The workouts aren't just about basketball development but could also be used to help strengthen relationships, build trust, and improve on-court understanding as Dallas prepares for an 82-game season and hopes to make a deeper postseason push.