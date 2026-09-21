Luka Doncic said goodbye to his daughters on Sunday. The Lakers superstar posted Instagram photos of his two young daughters enjoying time together in Slovenia, then made clear that they must stay home while Los Angeles and a new NBA season come calling.

Doncic now heads into a season packed with questions. A strained hamstring erased the Slovenian's entire postseason last spring, the roster looks very different, and the Lakers are still chasing a title. Camp opens September 29, and the trip back to work has begun.

Luka Doncic Gets Emotional With Heartfelt Message To His Daughters

Luka Doncic picked Instagram to share the moment, and the pictures did most of the talking. Posted on Sunday, the photos showed the two girls spending time with their father at home in Slovenia. The post also acknowledged that the girls must stay there for now while the father returns to America.

"G+O, no matter where in the world your daddy is. No day passes when you wouldn't be in my heart. Wherever I go, you are always with me. I love you!,” Doncic wrote in the caption of a series of photos he shared on Instagram (translated to English).

Slovenia was the setting for more than family time this summer. Last month, the Lakers star hosted a four-day minicamp there, a first in an eight-season career, and paid for the whole team to make the trip. Players filled the days with basketball, golf and sightseeing, and the goal was team chemistry.

The Slovenian also had input on the offseason roster moves. Austin Reaves re-signed for four years and $180 million, and center Walker Kessler joined on a four-year, $130 million deal.

Luka Doncic Is Returning To LA: What To Know Before Media Day And Camp

Doncic returns to Los Angeles ahead of Lakers media day, with training camp opening September 29. Health is the first question. A strained hamstring on April 2 shut the Slovenian down for the entire postseason, and doctors had projected eight weeks on the sideline. The expectation now is that Doncic will be ready when camp begins.

The injury cut short a season that had been special. Doncic finished fourth in MVP voting, and in March alone he averaged 37.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7.4 assists while Los Angeles went 15-2. The Lakers ended up 53-29, fourth in the West.

The cast around the star looks new, too. Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Kevon Looney and Matisse Thybulle are among the additions.