Gabe Vincent had a place at the Knicks' table ahead of the 2026-27 season, and the guard turned it down. New York, the reigning NBA champions, reportedly offered the free agent a shot at training camp. According to an insider's report, Vincent passed.

On paper, the choice sounds strange for a player still without a team in the middle of free agency. A closer look tells a different story. A crowded wing group, one likely roster spot and no promises made the offer hard to love, and Vincent seems to want a firmer plan, even if it means more waiting.

Former Lakers Star Gabe Vincent Reportedly Rejected Knicks Offer

Gabe Vincent could have signed with New York, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The former Lakers guard had a chance to join the Knicks' wing competition, but chose to wait for a "more sure-fire opportunity," Stein wrote in The Stein Line. The report surfaced Monday, and the 30-year-old is still without a team.

The two sides were not strangers. Ian Begley, another NBA insider, had earlier reported that Vincent was working out for the Knicks before camp opened, while the club sorted through its last roster decisions. So this was no cold call. It was a workout that never became a deal.

New York did not sit around. Last week, the Knicks handed camp contracts to five veterans. Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and John Konchar will fight for minutes on the wing. James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks will compete up front. Vincent would have joined a room that was already full.

Why Did Gabe Vincent Reject Knicks Deal Amid Free Agency?

Start with the roster math. The Knicks have two open spots, but unless they clear salary, they can keep only one of those five camp signings on a standard contract. One player could see a camp deal upgraded before opening night. Another may have to wait for a spot to open later in the year. Cap expert Bobby Marks noted that New York would likely need to trade away salary to fill both its 14th and 15th spots.

For Vincent, that is a hard pitch. A non-guaranteed camp deal buys a seat, not safety. HEAVY's Alder Almo made the same point, arguing the guard needs real minutes as much as a paycheck.

Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers in July 2023, fresh off helping Miami reach the NBA Finals, and his reputation as a tough defender and timely shooter was strong. The $33 million guard never found steady footing in Los Angeles.

Swelling in the left knee led to arthroscopic surgery in December 2023, and Vincent played only 11 regular-season games that first year. Later injuries kept interrupting, and the Lakers wanted dependable shooting and playmaking around Luka Doncic. In February, they sent Vincent and a future second-round pick to Atlanta for Luke Kennard, who was hitting an NBA-best 49.7% from three at the time.

Vincent split last season between the two teams, appearing in 53 games and averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists while making 34.1% of threes. Career numbers sit at 6.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 331 games.