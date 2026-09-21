Caitlin Clark's frustration was clear, while Stephanie White watched from the Fever sideline during a rough afternoon in Indianapolis. Clark appeared to yell toward her coach as Indiana fell behind early against the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The Fever eventually lost 93-77, with Clark scoring 25 points and Kelsey Mitchell adding 22. The defeat left Indiana at 27-15 and a full game behind Atlanta for fourth place. With only two regular-season games left, the loss also raised fresh questions about Indiana's defense, rotations and reliance on its leading scorers.

Caitlin Clark And Stephanie White Face Tense Fever Moment

The heated moment came late in the first quarter, when Indiana was already struggling badly. The Fever trailed 31-17 with less than a minute left when Clark appeared to shout toward White before continuing the possession. The arena audio did not clearly reveal what Clark was saying.

What was clear was Indiana's poor start. Washington scored 34 points in the opening quarter and went into halftime ahead 51-30. The Mystics shot 56.9% from the field and finished with 27 assists. Indiana made only 36.6% of its shots and struggled to slow Washington inside.

Clark still gave Indiana plenty offensively, finishing with 25 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block. Mitchell added 22 points. But the rest of the Fever had trouble matching them, with Makayla Timpson's 13 points the only other double-digit scoring total for Indiana.

Fever Rotation And Defense Add To Caitlin Clark's Frustration

The loss also put Indiana's rotation back under the spotlight. Sophie Cunningham played only seven minutes, while Lexie Hull logged 13. Raven Johnson received 26 minutes and was the only Fever player with a positive plus-minus, finishing at plus one.

Aliyah Boston also spent part of the game in foul trouble and finished with seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Washington took advantage, with Kiki Iriafen scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, while Shakira Austin added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, Clark did not hide how poorly Indiana had played. “When you give a team that type of confidence early in the game, you're just digging yourself a huge hole,” she said. Clark also called Indiana's defense “pitiful” and said the team was sloppy with its execution.

There was one lighter moment during the difficult afternoon. Clark was shown during the Fever's in-arena “Fever'oke” segment, wearing headphones and lip-syncing along to the music. The fun clip gave fans something to laugh about, but the bigger issue was waiting for Indiana after the final whistle.

The Fever now have little room for another poor start. Indiana has already secured a playoff place, but the team is still chasing home-court advantage in the first round. The Fever's final two regular-season games are against the Minnesota Lynx, who own the league's best record.