Michael Jordan gave Joe Mazzulla a simple lesson on winning, and the timing could not be better for the Boston Celtics coach. According to former Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine, Jordan told Mazzulla that staying hungry meant acting as if he had never won. Scalabrine shared the story on SiriusXM NBA Radio. He also made clear that the information was secondhand. Mazzulla reportedly spent time with Jordan and Phil Jackson during the summer.

The message comes after a strange end to Boston's 2025-26 season. The Celtics went 56-26 and finished second in the Eastern Conference, but Philadelphia beat them 4-3 in the first round after Boston took a 3-1 series lead. Now, with training camp opening September 29, Mazzulla has a fresh season ahead.

Michael Jordan's Winning Mindset Reaches Joe Mazzulla

The story came from Scalabrine, who appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and spoke about Mazzulla's summer. “The reason why I kept winning was I acted like I never won,” Jordan reportedly told Mazzulla. He added that acting like you had never achieved anything keeps you hungry for more.

Jordan's own career fits that message. After returning from his first retirement, he lost to Orlando in the 1995 playoffs. The next season, Chicago went 72-10 and won the NBA title. Jordan averaged 31.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals during that 1995 postseason.

That history gives Mazzulla plenty to think about. Boston already has a championship from 2024 and a 56-win season behind it, but the latest playoff exit changed the mood. Jordan's message was not about forgetting past success. It was about refusing to become comfortable because of it.

Joe Mazzulla Enters New Celtics Season With Jordan's Message

Mazzulla has also shown that he does not like putting too much focus on his own achievements. During an appearance on Champion Mindset with Daniel Cormier, he pushed back when he was repeatedly called a champion. “To be honest with you, you've used that word like five times, and it makes me more and more uncomfortable,” Mazzulla said.

That fits closely with the message Jordan reportedly gave him. Jordan finished his career with six NBA championships, while Phil Jackson, who was also part of Mazzulla's summer meetings, won 11 titles as an NBA head coach. What Mazzulla heard from them came from two people who know winning well.

Now the timing is clear. Boston enters another season after a 56-win campaign that ended much earlier than expected, while the NBA's new training camps are set to open September 29. Mazzulla has Jordan's words, his own experience and another chance to build from what happened last season.