Miami Heat fans got two very different signals this week, and both are worth paying attention to. One came from a gym video showing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo working out side by side, building chemistry. The other came from a former NBA center who thinks Miami actually overpaid for the privilege. In terms of money, Miami spent big, gave up a lot, and now has to prove every bit of it was worth it starting this fall.

Olden Polynice Calls the Miami Heat's Offseason the NBA's 'Most Overrated'

Miami Heat's biggest swing of the summer was landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Olden Polynice, who spent sixteen seasons in the league, named the Heat when asked which team had the “most overrated offseason” on "Byron Scott's Fast Break." His reasoning was blunt. "Gave up too many assets for Giannis. Just too many. He and Bam are going to bump. They're gonna collide," he said.

Polynice further explained, "That was a lot of assets. A lot of your future. Then this is the funny part: This man was already talking about, 'I'm going to finish my career in Milwaukee.' You haven't even played one game in Miami yet!"

It's a fair jab, and it lands because Antetokounmpo himself hinted at wanting a Milwaukee return someday. Still, the two-time MVP has made his priorities clear for now, saying his focus is entirely on helping Miami win and bouncing back from an injury-hit final season with the Bucks.

Heat had to let go their cornerstone Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, draft rights to Nate Ament, a first-round swap, two future first-rounders, and a second-round pick, just to land Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr..

Giannis and Bam Adebayo's Workout Sends a Big Message to the NBA

Whatever the noise says, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo look like they're already answering it. The clip Miami shared shows both bigs grinding through drills together, and it's hard to watch without imagining what that frontcourt could do once the games actually count.

Antetokounmpo turns 32 in December but shows no signs of slowing, having averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season on 62.4 percent shooting when healthy.

Adebayo brings the defensive versatility Miami has leaned on for years, and pairing him with a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber gives the Heat a look few teams can match on paper. The proof starts October 21, when Miami opens its season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.