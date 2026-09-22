Dino Tomlin and LeBron James were pulled into an unexpected social media rant involving Michael Rubin. Mike Tomlin's son questioned whether his father really attended Rubin's famous Hamptons White Party, then brought James into the story. In a video shared by MLFootball on X, Dino said his father claimed he was invited and attended the party, but he was not sure that happened. He also questioned James' account of being there. The comments came during a longer complaint aimed at Rubin and Fanatics over a business dispute involving Dino's mother.

Dino Tomlin Questions LeBron James' Hamptons Party Claim

The LeBron James part of Dino Tomlin's video was short, but it quickly became the focus. Dino said, “My dad claims he was invited and went. I don't know the validity of that.” He then turned to James and questioned his version of the event.

Dino said his family has a home in the Hamptons and that he was there around the Fourth of July. He explained that he did not know exactly when his father went to Rubin's party. He also said James was not seen wearing the event's usual all-white look, adding another reason for his doubt.

The timing matters because Rubin's 2026 White Party took place on July 1 in Bridgehampton after a one-year break. The event brought together major sports and entertainment names, including Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Dino's comments focused on whether his father attended, before the rant moved back to Rubin.

Dino Tomlin's Main Dispute Was With Michael Rubin

The James mention was only one part of a much longer complaint. Dino spent most of the video speaking about Michael Rubin and Fanatics, saying a business deal involving his mother's NFL-licensed women's apparel work had left her company on the losing side.

Dino also criticized the quality and scale of Fanatics merchandise, saying smaller designers cannot easily compete with the company. Those claims came from Dino himself, and the reports reviewed for this story did not provide independent evidence to confirm the business allegations.

That leaves LeBron James as a side character in a dispute that was mainly aimed at Rubin. James has attended Rubin's White Party in previous years, which helps explain why his name entered the conversation. Neither James nor Mike Tomlin has publicly responded to Dino's latest comments.

